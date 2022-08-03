Carolinas AGC's Betsy Bailey Honored for Government Relations and Lobbying Efforts

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to announce that Betsy Bailey, CAE, has received the Bob Slocum Award for Outstanding Government Affairs & Advocacy from the Association Executives of North Carolina (AENC). Betsy, who has been with CAGC since 2015, serves as the North Carolina Government Relations and Building Director.

One of Betsy's recent government relations accomplishments includes leading successful legislative efforts in 2021 to get approval of $5.5 million for the CAGC Foundation for the creation of a Historically Underutilized Academy (HUB) and Construction Bootcamp Academies to help with the workforce shortage. This follows her successful efforts in 2020 when she received legislative approval of $3.75 million for the CAGC Foundation for COVID relief and safety in the construction industry.

"Betsy Bailey has consistently done excellent work in government relations through the years and is widely known as one of the most influential lobbyists in the North Carolina General Assembly," said Dave Simpson, CAGC President & CEO. "Her leadership has benefited the construction industry—as well as the State of North Carolina—mightily, and we are so proud to have her on our outstanding government relations team, which also includes Victor Barbour (NC Government Relations & Highway-Heavy Director) and Leslie Clark (VP of Operations and SC Director of Government Relations & Divisions)."

In her CAGC role, Betsy's responsibilities also include overseeing government relations strategy and direct lobbying, primarily with state lawmakers and public officials at all levels of government in North Carolina. Additional duties include supervising the CAGC Foundation and its programs and managing the Association's human resource and diversity and inclusion programs. Betsy's other significant accomplishments include:

Successfully helped lead efforts for Connect NC $2 Billion Bond for public infrastructure and raised $200K for bond campaign. Effectively leveraged partnerships with other stakeholders to lobby legislators to pass an unprecedented capital appropriation for public infrastructure ( $1.4 billion over two years) for 2019-20. Persuaded the North Carolina legislature to appropriate funding to the NC Community College System for construction career awareness. Developed new CAGC Build Your Career website and marketing materials. Expanded partnership with the NC Community College System resulting in more construction program offerings at the 58 campuses and a new summer camp at Durham Technical Community College , which will expand to more colleges next year.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers.

