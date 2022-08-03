Betfred extends its' presence in Iowa with an exclusive partnership with the Iowa Wild

World's largest independent bookmaker transitions its' sights to professional hockey in Iowa to bring a new sponsorship to life

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred is excited to announce a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Iowa Wild American Hockey League Team. The agreement includes significant marketing opportunities in digital, print, radio, and TV as well as on gamedays within Wells Fargo Arena.

Betfred USA (PRNewswire)

"We're extremely proud of our partnership with the Iowa Wild and are excited to be part of the expansive American Hockey League community," said Bryan Bennett, Chief Operating Officer of Betfred. "We recently launched our new betting app in Iowa, and we knew this would be an amazing opportunity to continue investing in the state. We look forward to getting started and providing Wild fans an engaging experience for the upcoming season."

On its partnership with Betfred, Brent Arnold, Senior Director of Sales, of the Iowa Wild said, "We are excited to announce Betfred as our exclusive partner in the Sportsbook category. We look forward to the tremendous addition Betfred will bring to our Iowa Wild fan experience."

With the Iowa Wild partnership and the recent launch of its new betting apps, Betfred has once again demonstrated its commitment to make Iowa a key sports betting market for the company having previously signed a multi-year agreement with the Iowa Cubs. For the 2022-2023 season, Iowa Wild fans can take advantage of exciting new giveaways including suite sweepstakes, ticket giveaways, and exclusive merchandise. For more details on the Betfred apps and the Iowa Wild partnership please visit betfredsports.com.

About Betfred USA

Betfred USA is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1,400 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred, a proud sports betting sponsor of the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies and Iowa Cubs, is currently a licensed operator in Arizona, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Washington, and Colorado, with Nevada, Maryland, Virginia and Ohio pending regulatory approval.

About Iowa Wild

The Iowa Wild played their inaugural season in 2013 and are celebrating their 10th anniversary season in 2022-2023. The Iowa Wild has had many accomplishments over the last ten years, winning the AHL's Corporate Sales Department of the Year (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18), Social Media Department of the Year (2016-17, 2018-19), Best Fan Experience (2014-15, 2018-19) and Team of the Year in the 2018-2019 season. They play and are based out of Wells Fargo Arena, a state of the art 16,000 seat arena in downtown Des Moines, Iowa.

