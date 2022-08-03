Atlanta Gas Light announces roof placement for second LNG storage facility tank in Ball Ground, Ga.

Construction progress continues with major milestone

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Gas Light today announced the placement of its second LNG storage facility rooftop August 2 at its liquified natural gas (LNG) facility in Cherokee County. Weighing 444 tons, or as much as 11 humpback whales, the domed roof is approximately 200 feet in diameter and 36 feet in height. The air raise of the roof took approximately 4 hours to complete. Construction of the inner LNG containment shell within the outer wall will begin in the coming months. Once complete, the new LNG tank will store an additional 2 billion standard cubic feet of natural gas onsite to meet Atlanta Gas Light natural gas supply needs.

Construction of the LNG storage facility has been underway since November 2021 and will be completed in phases over the next three years.

"Placement of the LNG storage tank roof is a major milestone for the project, reflecting the hard work and dedication of our team as we transition this facility closer to operation," says Atlanta Gas Light President and CEO Pedro Cherry. "This LNG project is critical natural gas infrastructure necessary to continue providing fuel to our customers safely and reliably in the decades when demand is at its highest."

The project will allow Atlanta Gas Light to double the facility's capacity, store gas when it is most affordable and then have access to that supply during periods of peak demand in the county and surrounding regions.

Liquefied natural gas is natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state, at about -260 degrees Fahrenheit, for shipping and storage. The volume of natural gas in its liquid state is about 600 times smaller than its volume in its gaseous state in a natural gas pipeline. While stored as LNG, it's returned to its gaseous state, or regasified, for use by customers.



This facility is part of Atlanta Gas Light's first-ever Integrated Capacity Development Plan (i-CDP), which was approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission in November 2021. The i-CDP provides insight into the company's long-range plans for initiatives that will enable it to meet increased demand and deliver superior customer service while continuing to serve the energy needs of the state safely and reliably.

About Atlanta Gas Light

Atlanta Gas Light is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Atlanta Gas Light provides natural gas delivery service to approximately 1.7 million customers in Georgia. In operation since 1856, the company is one of the oldest corporations in the state. For more information, visit atlantagaslight.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

