Raise Your Banners: The Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention Soars to New Heights with a New Date, Location, and Star-Studded Line-Up

Raise Your Banners: The Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention Soars to New Heights with a New Date, Location, and Star-Studded Line-Up

Newly Announced Kit Harington ("Jon Snow") Will Be Joining Alfie Allen ("Theon Greyjoy"), Jack Gleeson ("Joffrey Baratheon"), Kristofer Hivju ("Tormund Giantsbane"), Kristian Nairn ("Hodor"), Daniel Portman ("Podrick Payne"), Gemma Whelan ("Yara Greyjoy"), and Isaac Hempstead Wright ("Bran Stark")

December 9-11, 2022 at Los Angeles Convention Center

Tickets On Sale Now

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of the Game of Thrones franchise have a lot to look forward to this year! With less than one month to go until the highly anticipated premiere of the new HBO series House of the Dragon, the successor series to Game of Thrones, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment are thrilled to announce today the new date, location, and star-studded line-up for the first ever Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention. The exciting new addition of Kit Harington ("Jon Snow") will be joining the previously announced Game of Thrones series stars including Alfie Allen ("Theon Greyjoy"), Jack Gleeson ("Joffrey Baratheon"), Kristofer Hivju ("Tormund Giantsbane"), Kristian Nairn ("Hodor"), Daniel Portman ("Podrick Payne"), Gemma Whelan ("Yara Greyjoy"), and Isaac Hempstead Wright ("Bran Stark") on December 9-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Also signed on to host the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention are Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen, recently named hosts for the new and upcoming The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, launching on August 3. Tickets for the Convention are on sale now at http://gotcon.events.

(PRNewsfoto/Creation Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

From engaging panels and discussions to opportunities to come up close and personal with some of your favorite cast, the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention offers an exciting and unique experience that has something for every Game of Thrones fan, allowing them to truly step back inside and revisit the world of Westeros and beyond. Guests will also have a chance to win great prizes during cosplay and trivia competitions and shop for exclusive merchandise on an action-packed show floor. A variety of a la carte offerings will be available including cast meet and greets, autograph signings, an evening dance party hosted by none other than special guest, DJ Kristian Nairn ("Hodor") and much more to be announced.

HBO's Game of Thrones has aired in over 207 countries and territories, culminating in record-setting ratings, and over its eight seasons, the show became one of the biggest and most iconic series in television history. Having celebrated "The Iron Anniversary" in April 2021, which marked ten years since the first episode hit television screens, the Game of Thrones franchise continues to engage passionate fans and ignite audiences' excitement with the next iteration, House of the Dragon. The world of Westeros is expanding, and the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention will be ready to celebrate. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements to come.

All episodes of Game of Thrones are available to stream now on HBO Max. House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, August 21.

For more information on the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention, please visit http://gotcon.events.

About Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment (WBTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on Warner Bros.' iconic characters, stories, and brands. WBTE is home to the groundbreaking global locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, WB Movie World Australia, and countless other experiences inspired by DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby, Game of Thrones, Friends, and more. With best-in-class partners, WBTE allows fans worldwide to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About Creation Entertainment:

The Glendale, California based company is currently celebrating its 50th Anniversary as the originator of touring fan conventions for major pop culture entertainment franchises. Creation has partnered with Warner Bros. for the past 11 years producing The Official Supernatural Convention Tour, honoring TV's longest-running genre series, as well as The Vampire Diaries and Lucifer Tours. During its 50-year history, Creation has presented conventions for fans of Star Trek, Star Wars, Twilight, The X-Files, Xena and many more!

GAME OF THRONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Home Box Office, Inc. (s22)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creation Entertainment