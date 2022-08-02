NEARLY 7 IN 10 HOUSTONIANS HAVE SKIPPED MEDICAL CARE DUE TO HIGH COSTS, SURVEY FINDS

Missed care has real consequences; experts predict at least 10,000 additional deaths due to missed screenings in 2020

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new healthcare survey released today shows a majority of Houstonians are skipping routine medical care, putting them - and city resources - at risk of a disease management and acute care crisis.

Nearly half of Houstonians have medical debt: 57% have more than $1,000 in debt; almost a quarter owe more than $5,000 .

The survey queried 450 Houston-based consumers, ages 18+, on their healthcare habits and spending. Citing affordability as an issue across the board, 68% admitted they have skipped a doctor's appointment, 59% have skipped filling a prescription, 55% have avoided getting an x-ray or lab, and 68% skip the dentist - all due to high costs. These numbers are shockingly even higher for Houstonians with chronic medical conditions – with 74% skipping the doctor or dentist, 68% holding off on prescriptions and 63% avoiding x-rays or labs.

The survey was commissioned by Sesame , the company building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured and underserved Americans by directly connecting them to high quality physicians at half the price.

Almost all respondents (92%) say that rising gas prices and inflation are impacting their ability to afford essential items like rent/mortgage payments or medical bills – and 65% feel extremely impacted by these forces. As a result, 79% are cutting back on transportation expenses, 80% have cut back on grocery and food expenses – and 59% admit they have cut back on medical expenses like filling prescriptions or going to the doctor.

Skipping or delaying medical care can have serious consequences, according to researchers. A Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health study found that 57% of Americans who delayed medical care reported negative health consequences as a result. Experts estimate an additional 10,000 deaths from colon and breast cancer over the next 10 years, due to missed screenings during 2020 alone. For Houstonians to continually miss out on critical screenings, vaccinations, chronic disease management and early detection of new conditions poses a public health threat.

Other key findings from the survey include:

Nearly half (48%) of Houstonians surveyed have medical debt – and of those with debt, 57% have more than $1,000 in debt; almost a quarter owe more than $5,000

52% have received a surprise medical bill in the last year

Most residents (32%) are waiting at least a week to be seen for a medical concern by a primary care doctor or nurse; 24% wait at least a month; only 8% can be seen the same day

More than a third of respondents did not have an annual physical this year. Cost, lack of transportation and lack of time away from home or work were cited as the biggest barriers to care

15% of all respondents say they do not have a primary care doctor – and 9% of those with chronic conditions do not

Houstonians are most "sick of" high prices in healthcare (36%), followed by 23% fatigued by long wait times and 21% by surprise medical bills

To view the full findings, please visit https://sesamecare.com/blog/the-cost-of-skipping-medical-care .

Methodology: This online survey of 450 Houston-area consumers was commissioned by Sesame and conducted by market research company Pollfish. Data was collected in July 2022.

ABOUT SESAME

Sesame is building a radically new healthcare system for Americans who are uninsured or otherwise priced out of everyday care. The company's marketplace replaces historically inefficient, expensive healthcare with a direct connection – either virtually or in-person – between patients and physicians. This direct connection enables Sesame to offer doctor visits, labs,imaging and prescription drugs at half the price. Founders include a Harvard Ph.D. in health policy and economics; a former Goldman Sachs analyst; and entertainment executive and healthcare reformer David Goldhill, author of the legendary cover story in The Atlantic, "How American Health Care Killed My Father." Sesame has raised $75 million so far from investors that include GV, Virgin Group and General Catalyst. The company was ranked #1 by Healthline for overall care in 2021 and 2022. For more information, please visit www.sesamecare.com .

