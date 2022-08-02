Joyce Farms Announces Leadership Transition

Ryan Joyce assumes role of President & CEO

Stuart Joyce assumes role of Executive Vice President

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce Farms, a premier provider of all-natural and heritage breed meat and poultry products, announced today that Ryan Joyce, formerly VP of Finance, and Stuart Joyce, formerly VP of Operations, have assumed the roles of President & CEO and Executive Vice President of Joyce Farms, respectively. Ron Joyce, who has served as President & CEO for the last 40 years, will remain Chairman of the Board and will play an active advisory role with the company moving forward.

"This will allow Joyce Farms to continue to grow as a family-owned business long into the future."-Ron Joyce, Chairman

The change comes as part of a succession plan to ensure company longevity and success. "Both of them grew up in the business," says Ron Joyce. "They helped build Joyce Farms into a successful third-generation company. I am proud of them and what they have already accomplished. This will allow Joyce Farms to continue to grow as a family-owned business long into the future."

Ryan and Stuart represent the third generation of Joyces to lead Joyce Farms since it was founded in 1962 by their grandfather, Alvin Joyce. They follow in the footsteps of their father Ron Joyce, who joined the business in 1971 and spearheaded its growth from a small chicken wholesaler to a multi-species meat and poultry producer specializing in heritage breeds and regenerative farming practices.

"Ron leaves behind big shoes to fill," said Ryan Joyce, "but thanks to his hard work, we have a strong foundation to build on as we lead Joyce Farms into the future."

Ryan first joined Joyce Farms in 2008 after graduating from N.C. State University with a degree in Business Management. In 2010, he left the company to attend Wake Forest University, where he earned his JD/MBA, and soon after, passed the NC Bar. Ryan returned to Joyce Farms in 2014 as VP of Finance before assuming his role as President & CEO.

Executive Vice President Stuart Joyce joined Joyce Farms after graduation from N.C. State University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business Management. He has played an active leadership role in the company, overseeing all poultry operations from the plant and hatchery in Winston-Salem to the grow-out of birds for Joyce Farms' Heritage Poultry line.

Established in 1962, Joyce Farms is a family-owned business providing all-natural and heritage meat and poultry products with superior culinary qualities to chefs, butchers and consumers nationwide. Joyce Farms specializes in unique old-world heritage breeds, raised using humane and regenerative agricultural practices. Their Heritage line of products includes Poulet Rouge® Chicken (GAP Step 4), Poulet Rouge® Poussin (young chicken - GAP Step 2), Pintade (French Guinea), Spanish Black Turkey, Aberdeen Angus Beef (GAP Step 4), and Gloucestershire Old Spot Pork (Certified AWA). They also offer a Naked product line, produced without the use of hormones, antibiotics, animal by-products or anything artificial; it includes chicken, duck and rabbit. For more information, visit www.joyce-farms.com.

