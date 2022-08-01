Outer Reach Broadband Launches High-Speed Internet Service in Millinocket, Maine

Maine-based internet service provider utilizes Tarana's next-generation fixed wireless technology to bring fast, affordable monthly packages to Millinocket

HALLOWELL, Maine, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outer Reach Broadband, a Maine-based internet service provider, announced today the launch of its internet service to the town of Millinocket, providing a far less expensive alternative to cable companies and the like. Utilizing next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology from Tarana, an industry-altering broadband solution provider, Outer Reach is now able to provide over 1,800 Millinocket homes with high-speed, reliable internet service. Monthly internet packages start at just $44.99.

A view of Penboscot Ave in Millinocket, ME. (PRNewswire)

"Joining the Millinocket community is a huge thrill for us," said Tom Kirby, President of Outer Reach Broadband. "It's a truly special town that will benefit from accessible high-speed internet subscriptions in exciting new ways. Our home-grown approach to connecting communities was made for Maine towns just like Millinocket, so we're really looking forward to these new opportunities."

For the project, Outer Reach implemented Tarana's Gigabit 1 (G1) wireless broadband solution to cover six square miles with high-speed internet service. Planning and development for the project kicked off in December 2021 and was entirely completed in June 2022, totaling just six months to deploy a full, Tarana-backed network. Basil Alwan, CEO of Tarana, said, "We are delighted to help Outer Reach close the digital divide in small-town Maine. Now the people of Millinocket have an option for quality internet without long delays or high prices. It is great to see our G1 platform making a difference in deserving communities."

Outer Reach Broadband is a Maine broadband company founded in 2020, on a mission to close Maine's digital divide by providing fast, reliable and affordable internet access. Outer Reach is committed to delivering dependable customer service and cutting edge fixed wireless technology. For more information, visit https://outerreachbroadband.com .

Tarana is on a mission to accelerate the pace of bringing fast and affordable internet access to the world. With a decade of research and $400M+ of investment, they've created an entirely unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in their Gigabit 1 (G1) platform. G1 delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics using both licensed and unlicensed spectrum, and has been installed by over 120 service providers globally since launching in 2021. Visit www.taranawireless.com to learn more.

Outer Reach Broadband (PRNewsfoto/Outer Reach Broadband, LLC) (PRNewswire)

