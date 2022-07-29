Vala Marketing Makes First Acquisition with Purchase of Web Centre

ELKHART, Ind., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vala Marketing, the area's leading provider of digital advertising, design, and other online marketing services, has made the move to acquire Web Centre - a web design and digital marketing agency headquartered in Lapeer, MI. The acquisition comes on the heels of Vala Marketing's 6th anniversary of being in business in the Michiana area.

The move to acquire Web Centre began when Grant Mielke, Founder of Vala Marketing, reached out to Robert Norcross, Owner of Web Centre, to discuss the sale in June of 2022. The companies operate similarly which made the transition a quick one. The deal was signed on July 1, 2022.

"Robert and I hit it off right away," Grant Mielke said. "He's done impressive work, and we think similarly in terms of organization and workflows, but most importantly, we value treating people right and providing excellent service above all."

The acquisition of Web Centre fits into Vala Marketing's strategy to provide full-service, turnkey marketing solutions to the Michiana area and beyond by bringing over 100 new clients to Vala Marketing's lineup, as well as a new Account Executive to the team.

"The best part is, they are keeping our incredible staff - and my right-hand person for all of these years - Bailey RaCosta." Robert Norcross said. "I'm so happy for that. So, not only will our clients be even better taken care of than before, but they will have more support to help their businesses grow, which has always been Web Centre's ultimate mission as a business."

"Vala Marketing has been growing and establishing a firm presence in Michigan, so this has felt like a natural next step for the team," Mielke said. "Several of our employees and clients are already on the 'Mich' side of 'Michiana's Premier Marketing Agency', and now we're excited to add Bailey to the team, as well as so many clients in the Central Michigan region."

Norcross has spent the last 13 years growing Web Centre in from its headquarters in Lapeer through Central Michigan, and every single year the company has grown in size, which is what led to his decision to get more help.

"It's been an amazing, meteoric rise," Norcross said. "On a personal level, all of this growth means I've been working non-stop. Early mornings and late nights. And before it catches up to me, and our clients stop getting amazing service, I wanted to get in front of it and make everyone happy. I'm very thankful to all of our clients - and the Lapeer Area - for all of their business over the years. Growing this company has been one of my life's greatest accomplishments."

"Vala's biggest goal with this transition, by a long shot, is taking the best possible care of the Web Centre clients - every bit of strategizing involved with this, all of the decisions we have made, and the steps we have taken to make this all work smoothly have centered around that singular goal as our north star," said Mielke, echoing Norcross's comments. "We are beyond excited to prove ourselves to all of our new clientele and use our expanded service offerings to take Web Centre's clients to new heights."

About Vala Marketing

Vala Marketing is a full-service marketing agency operating out of the Midwest specializing in Social Media Management, Branding, Website Design, and Videography.

