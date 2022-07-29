Taiwan Firm AHEAD Medicine Disrupting cell analysis with AI to help accelerate disease diagnostics and cell therapy worldwide

AHEAD Medicine's AI platform removes bottlenecks in drug discovery, clinical trials, and patient treatment, increasing speed, accuracy, and reproducibility.

TAIPEI, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AHEAD Medicine, a UC Berkeley SkyDeck-backed company has launched a new AI-enabled cell immuno-profiling analysis platform. The platform unlocks the cell-level data critical to vaccine, therapeutic research & development, patient diagnosis, and the safety of next generation treatments like cell therapy, the company will be showcasing its technology at US bio 2022.

Your 37 trillion cells hold secrets to your health. Hospitals and labs use machines called flow cytometers to investigate your cells size, shape, age and protein expression. Currently, turning this cell-level data into actionable clinical insights is manual, requiring highly trained humans to visually interpret millions of data points at a time. As a result, it is an expensive, error prone bottleneck in advanced healthcare markets and simply unavailable in emerging markets.

AHEAD's AI platform delivers instant results, improves interpretation accuracy and repeatability at substantial cost savings.

Andrea Wang, CEO and co-founder of AHEAD Medicine, a cancer survivor with graduate experience in cancer research and data science, has always had a keen interest in applying AI to medicine.

Speaking about the company's core technology, Wang shares, "we have developed a fully-automated analysis software platform where physicians or researchers simply upload raw cell analysis data from flow cytometry instruments. Our software instantly analyzes multiple specimens simultaneously, delivering actionable insights in seconds."

Roots in STEM haven Taiwan

Taiwan boasts of a sizable pool of high-quality STEM talent, extensive expertise and a productive environment for conducting clinical trials, advanced bio-ICT capacity, and active government-industry-academia cooperation in medical research.

AHEAD is a product of this system. Research teams from National Taiwan University Hospital and National Tsing Hua University with the support of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), developed and eventually spun off the technology behind AHEAD Medicine and its Taiwanese R&D subsidiary AHEAD Intelligence. The startup boasts a broad patent portfolio based on this collaboration.

From Taiwan to the rest of the world

AHEAD Medicine is currently expanding globally, with a new US Headquarters opened in California, and it's first RUO product available for acute leukemia and lymphoma. With easy-to-use software that improves the efficiently, accuracy and reproducibility of cellular analysis, AHEAD is on its way to bringing next generation science and treatment to everyone.

To learn more, visit https://www.aheadmedicine.com

