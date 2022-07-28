Magnetic Safety Latching Connectors from Onanon Can Be Used in Both Reusable and Disposable Applications

MagConnect™ series is ideal where precision and quality are critical

MILPITAS, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onanon, Inc. a world-class innovator, designer and manufacturer of electromechanical connectors, now offers a series of magnetic safety latching connectors for reusable, disposable and harsh environment applications. The MagConnect™ series is ideal for use in medical and industrial applications where precision and quality are most critical.

Currently available in two styles, Hero™ with 20 pins and Rho™ with 16 pins, the MagConnect series of connectors feature an intuitive design that allows for easy alignment, and self-latching, as well as blind mating to ensure a reliable connection. The magnetic safety latch on the connectors can be customized for low to high retention force that meets the user's need for both reliability and safety.

Rugged connectors

The MagConnect series features corrosion-resistant gold contacts and ruggedly engineered plastic housings and metal shell receptacles that can withstand temperatures up to 150°C. The connector series contacts have been tested to a minimum of 50g shock and 10g vibration with no spikes >1 µs and > 1.5V with 0.5A applied.

This unique series of connectors can withstand up to 10,000 mating cycles with <.01Ω maximum resistance at .01A/5VDC. Each contact is rated at 3A with an operating voltage up to 5kVAC.

The connectors are available in pin counts ranging from 2 to 20. Termination types available include cables or PCB mounting. MagConnect™ can accept wire sizes ranging from 26 to 50awg.

Withstands harsh environments

With a mated ingress protection of IP65, Onanon's rugged connectors have been tested for outdoor use, where dirt and metal shavings are of concern. Although these connectors use magnets, they are robustly designed to prevent dirt and metal debris from encountering critical contact mating features.

Made from chemical resistant materials that are easy to clean and sterilize, they can withstand repeated wipe downs using common hospital disinfectants. These connectors meet the standards of REACH and RoHS.

The MagConnect series connector can be used in a variety of environments and applications, including diagnostic imaging, electrosurgical devices, automotive EV, electrophysiology, robotic automation devices, automotive EV, industrial, wearable, military and communications systems.

