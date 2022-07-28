Jet's Pizza® Reaches Milestone, Opening Their 400th Location

The pizza chain celebrated 400 locations in Jefferson Park in Chicago, IL.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet's Pizza opened their 400th location in the pizza chain's franchise. The 400th store is in the neighborhood of Jefferson Park in Chicago, IL. This location is owned by Bryan Gilbert and Dan O'Donohue.

On Wednesday, July 27, John Jetts, the President and CEO of Jet's America, along with his business partners and cousin, Jeff Galloway, V.P. of store operations and Jim Galloway, V.P. of franchise sales went to Chicago to celebrate the 400th Jet's Pizza location.

Alongside the corporate owners, Gilbert and O'Donohue gave out free slices and customers could spin a prize wheel to win some Jet's merch.

As announced earlier this year, Jet's Pizza continues to grow with plans to open 30 new locations in 2022. The chain known best for its Detroit-Style Pizza will be introducing themselves in Utah, Kansas, New Mexico, Washington, and Nevada.

"It's incredible to think we just opened our 400th location when it feels like just yesterday, I was sitting on milk crates with my brother Eugene outside our first location, dreaming of this," said John Jetts, President and CEO of Jet's America, Inc. "We're so proud of the product we put out there and the family of franchisees we've formed who have all made this dream possible."

About Jet's Pizza

Jet's Pizza® is based in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Since then, it has now grown to 400 stores in 19 states. Jet's Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas, and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut, and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.

