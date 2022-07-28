The Former Director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at FDA, Steven Galson, Joins Elephas as Independent Director

MADISON, Wis., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephas Biosciences Corporation (Elephas), a company developing novel cancer diagnostic solutions, announced today the appointment of Steven Galson, M.D., M.P.H., as a member of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Galson is a consultant to Amgen and serves on the Board of Directors of Insilico Medicine and Biocryst Pharmaceuticals. Until June 2020 he was a Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Amgen. He joined the company in 2010 as Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs.

"I chose to join Elephas because they are developing a platform that will increase access to effective cancer therapies. I am excited to help a team focused on making a positive difference in cancer patients' lives," stated Dr. Galson.

Galson spent more than 20 years in government service, including two years as acting Surgeon General of the United States. Previously, he served as Director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), where he provided leadership for the center's broad national and international programs in pharmaceutical regulation.

"The mission of Elephas is to improve treatment outcomes for cancer patients and provide hope during the difficult battle they face," said Maneesh Arora, Elephas Founder and CEO. "Adding Dr. Galson's perspective, driven by his deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical, regulatory, and medical industries, will drive that pursuit forward. We are honored to have him join our board."

Dr. Galson is the recipient of the Surgeon General's Medallion and the Secretary of Energy Gold Award. He holds a B.S. from Stony Brook University, an M.D. from Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, and an M.P.H. from the Harvard School of Public Health. Dr. Galson is a Trustee of the Keck Graduate Institute and a founding Governor of the KGI School of Community Medicine. In 2008, he received an Honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from Drexel University School of Public Health. In 2015 he received the Jacobi Medallion Award from Icahn Mount Sinai School of Medicine. In 2018, he was named Health Leader of the Year by the Commissioned Officers Association of the United States Public Health Service. Dr. Galson is on the Executive Committee of the Clinical Trial Transformation Initiative and is a Member of the Forum on Drug Discovery, Development, and Translation at the National Academy of Medicine.

About Elephas

Disruption in healthcare is being accelerated by the need for improved diagnostics, novel pharmaceutical therapies, and the shift to patient-centric solutions. With the mission to tackle the massive oncology dilemma, Elephas is leading the way to change how clinicians treat cancer patients. By harnessing the latest advances in cancer biology, multimodal microscopy, and artificial intelligence, the Elephas platform has the ability to empower clinical decision making and accelerate drug development. We plan to use the power of our platform to deliver a global solution that can revolutionize cancer treatment for every individual. To learn more, visit us at www.elephas.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

