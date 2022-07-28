Erik Finman Appointed CEO of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment

Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and Co-Founder Appoints Crypto and NFT Icon to Lead ZASH, Media and Entertainment Holding Company

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZASH Global Media and Entertainment ("ZASH"), a multifaceted media and content technologies holding company, today announced the appointment of Erik Finman as its Chief Executive Officer.

A celebrated and highly successful crypto expert, Finman will assume direct oversight of the expanding crypto and NFT initiatives for ZASH. Beyond Web 3.0 businesses, the ZASH multimedia ecosystem encompasses film, TV, digital and social divisions.

Since launching in early 2021, ZASH has been aggressive in making strategic moves in the media and entertainment industry, creating exciting acceleration and growth in live-streaming content, video-sharing, distribution and production within its own ecosystem.

Erik Finman is the youngest bitcoin millionaire, as well as a successful entrepreneur and investor featured in Forbes, CNBC, VentureBeat, CoinTelegraph, and many more. At 12 years old Erik made his first crypto investment. At age 15, Erik dropped out of high school, and moved to San Francisco to start Botangle, an education startup that provides a better alternative to the educational system that Finman left, he later sold the company. Erik launched a satellite into space, which later became the ZASH satellite that dropped the world's first NFT from space with Snoop Dogg and Grimes at EDC Las Vegas 2022. Prior to that, he used that satellite to complete a "crypto space drop" to a school in Ghana, meaning he beamed Bitcoin down from a constellation of satellites in outer space to an antenna at the school. Finman also created a Dr. Octopus suit that works as a prosthetic prototype.

"Erik is a well-known veteran in the crypto and NFT space, who is often called upon to speak as an expert in that field, and we are extremely fortunate to have landed him in the role of CEO for ZASH," said Ted Farnsworth. "Erik's leadership will allow us to expand in the Web 3 space which I'm very excited for what the future holds."

"I am excited to lead ZASH at the most innovative time in history where industries are rapidly evolving with progressive technology and integrating with the Metaverse," said Erik Finman. "The time I've spent with the ZASH team over the last several months has blown me away. I couldn't be more excited to work with a team that has a shared vision and best of class technology and upcoming products."

About Zash Global Media and Entertainment

ZASH Global Media and Entertainment is an evolving network of synergetic companies working together to disrupt the media and entertainment as we know it today.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures (Nasdaq: BBIG) is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. Vinco Ventures' consolidated subsidiary, ZVV Media Partners, LLC, a joint venture of Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, has an 80% ownership interest in Lomotif Private Limited. Vinco Ventures owns a 100% ownership interest in AdRizer, LLC. For more information, please visit investors.vincoventures.com.

A key component to Vinco's growth strategy is Lomotif in combination with AdRizer and Mind Tank, our short-form video platform that drives user experiences with its user interface and patented editing tools. By utilizing Lomotif's mobile or web-based platform, our ad and marketing platforms help drive engagement and grow revenue with premium content across the Vinco and ZASH ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, Vinco Ventures' management as well as estimates and assumptions made by Vinco Ventures' management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "projected," and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the applicable company or its management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of Vinco Ventures with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to Vinco Ventures and its subsidiaries and consolidated variable interest entities including Lomotif, their industry, financial condition, operations and results of operations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the expected risks and benefits from the proposed increase in Vinco Ventures' authorized shares as described in our proxy statement, Vinco Ventures' investments in ZVV Media Partners, LLC, Lomotif Private Limited, PZAJ Holdings, LLC and related growth initiatives and strategies such as the blended media, cross-platform distribution strategy, the expected benefits of Lomotif's participation in and sponsorship of live entertainment events, the expected benefits from acquisition of AdRizer and planned integration of the AdRizer technology with Lomotif and Honey Badger and synergies between AdRizer, Lomotif and Honey Badger, the regulatory risks with the NFT and blockchain business lines and such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed by Vinco Ventures and Cryptyde with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in Vinco Ventures' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 filed on April 15, 2022 which is available at www.sec.gov . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

