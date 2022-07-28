Casio Expands Pro Trek Biomass Collection With New Climber Series

New PRG340 Models Offer Advanced Sustainable Features for Climbers and Beyond

DOVER, N.J., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., is pleased to expand its PRO TREK collection of outdoor timepieces with the PRG340 series. Built for the great outdoors with sustainability in mind, the PRG340 series consists of three models – the PRG340-1 (Black), PGR340-3 (Green) and PRG340T-7 (Titanium band) – and features Casio's Triple Sensor technology, Tough Solar, and more for adventures near and far.

The new watches are designed for ease of use in mountain climbing, trekking and other outdoor activities, providing high readability with a dual-layer LCD. Casio demonstrates its commitment to environmentally friendly product development by making the case, case back, band, and rotating bezel with biomass plastics* using raw materials from castor seeds and corn. Produced from renewable resources, biomass plastics are expected to help promote the shift to circular economies and curb CO 2 emissions. The bezel, which is more prone to impact than other parts, is made of a newly developed, even stronger biomass plastic.

The PRG340 models feature a large, rotating bio-based plastic bezel, lug case back and a soft, comfortable band that allows the watch to lay flat for maximum compass readability when using a map. The dual-layer LCD separates the graphic indicators of the compass on the upper layer from time & measurements on the lower layer for easier readings. The PRG340 models are also powered by a Tough Solar system that even keeps functions operating for up to 7 months with exposure to only small amounts of light.

"At Casio we pride ourselves on developing gear built for explorers, outdoor enthusiasts, and environmentalists alike," said Tadashi Shibuya, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division. "We couldn't be more excited to introduce the latest PRG340 series which contributes to our sustainability efforts and passion for connecting adventurers to their environment."

Equipped with Casio's V3 Triple Sensor technology, the new watches provide easy measurements of compass bearing, barometric pressure, temperature, and altitude with the push of a button, all necessary for outdoor exploration. Each measurement is accessible directly from its own non-slip button, making for effortless readouts even when wearing gloves. The band boasts a fine knurled texture, giving the look and feel of a piece of serious outdoor gear. These rugged watches will feel perfectly at home in rough usage scenarios. Additional features include a duplex LCD with full auto LED Super-Illuminator and bolder font for improved readability, water resistance up to 100 meters, five independent daily alarms, a 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer and more.

The PRO TREK PRG340-1 (Black, $280), PRG340-3 (Green, $280) and PRG340T-7 (Titanium band, $340) will be available this August at select retailers nationwide and casio.com/us/. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit www.casio.com/us/watches/protrek/.

*Biomass plastics are not used in the metal band of the PGR-340T.

