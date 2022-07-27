Co-Founder of Victory Wine Group and Former Partner at Progress Wine Group and Quench Fine Wines Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Meghan Watkins as its newest Partner and Coach.

Watkins is a strategic and dedicated leader with a proven track record for transforming start-up businesses into viable, scalable, and thriving organizations. Her unique expertise lies in creating leadership programs, building high-performing teams, and scaling at speed. She has over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and supply chain management in the wine and spirits industry.

Watkins has represented prestigious wineries, including Quintessa, Flowers, and The Prisoner. She co-founded Victory Wine Group, a wine and spirits distributor in Texas that scaled to $60 million in seven years, and was a Partner at wine and spirits wholesalers Progress Wine Group (Florida) and Quench Fine Wines (Arizona). These businesses formed Palomar Beverage Company, where Watkins has been credited as the driving force both internally and externally for capturing new account business, developing sales teams, and building revenue to over $100 Million.

"A dream becomes a goal when action is taken toward its achievement. I am excited to help clients achieve their wildest dreams as a coach for CEO Coaching International," Watkins said.

"Not only has Meghan had incredible success as a business owner and an accomplished executive in the wine and spirits space, but she is experienced at coaching other leaders to achieve great success as well," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "I look forward to seeing her help other CEOs and executives to push past boundaries and take their businesses to the next level."

Watkins is an active member of Young Presidents' Organization (YPO Wild West Chapter) and a board member of the Texas Wine and Food Foundation, which supports the Texas hospitality industry. She lives in Frisco, Texas, and enjoys hiking, skiing, and traveling with her husband and two children.

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

