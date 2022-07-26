theLotter: Minnesotans in a Frenzy to Get Tickets for Tonight's $810 Million Mega Millions

SAINT PAUL, Minn, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- theLotter Minnesota, which launched earlier this year, is reporting selling a massive number of lottery tickets after the multi-state Mega Millions rolled over last Friday. The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $810 million after no one picked the right numbers for the Friday night drawing. Eager to take part in tonight's draw, a growing number of people turn to Minnesota's premier online lottery service.

"A jackpot like this reminds us all of events in 2016 and 2018," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "First, in January of 2016, Powerball rose to $1.586 billion: a sum which was won and shared by 3 ticketholders in Florida, California, and Tennessee. Mega Millions itself set a record in October 2018 when a single player in South Carolina won the $1.537 billion jackpot, making this the biggest win by a single ticket in lottery history. If the $810 Million Mega Millions jackpot isn't won tonight, it is set to rise towards the billion mark once again. And there is no reason why it couldn't be won by a Minnesotan this time."

theLotter Minnesota provides customers with a courier service for lottery tickets, meaning that people can order an official Minnesota Lottery ticket on its website. It offers further features which differentiate it from other retailers: from subscriptions to special multi-draw packages.

So how does it work? "Our service aims to make playing Minnesota's lotteries convenient and safe: a client simply places an order on our site and one of our couriers buys the ticket on the client's behalf. We then upload a scan of the actual paper ticket and always notify the client after winning any prize. Wins of up to $600 are transferred directly to a client's account, bigger prizes can be collected in person at Minnesota Lottery offices," clarifies Daniel.

About theLotter Minnesota

theLotter Minnesota is an online ticket purchasing service enabling residents of Minnesota to play Minnesota lottery games online, with official Minnesota Lottery tickets, from the comfort of home.

Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly.

