Moleculera Labs and General Genomics Form Strategic Alliance to Utilize Proprietary AI to Provide Personalized Medicine for Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculera Labs, Inc. (Moleculera) and General Genomics, Inc. (GGI) announce the formation of a strategic alliance between the two companies. GGI will bring the power of multiple patent-pending healthcare machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations to direct individualized healthcare via their Curo46™ Engine. Moleculera will contribute its knowledge and expertise in autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders, along with one of the largest collections of patient data, utilizing Moleculera Labs' Autoimmune Encephalopathy and Basal Ganglia Encephalitis Panel (AE/BGE) also known as the Cunningham Panel™. This blood panel identifies levels of autoantibodies that attack the brain and central nervous system that are associated with certain neurologic, psychiatric, and behavioral disorders.

Moleculera Labs, Inc. is a precision medicine company focused on identifying the underlying root of neurologic, psychiatric, and behavioral disorders. The company has tested over 13,000 patients suffering from Autoimmune Encephalopathy and Basal Ganglia Encephalitis (AE/BGE) such as PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorder Associated with Streptococci) and PANS (Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome), portions of autism spectrum disorders (ASD), ADD/ADHD, chronic depression, and anxiety disorders. Patients may be characterized by obsessive compulsive disorders, anxiety, food restriction, phobia, depression, and a host of other symptoms. The sudden onset of these symptoms has been associated with common infections that result in cross-reactive autoantibodies directed against portions of the brain, in particular the basal ganglia.

"The brain is the last frontier of medicine," says Craig Shimasaki, PhD, MBA, Co-Founder and CEO of Moleculera Labs. "We have learned through research and clinical testing, that if a patient's neurologic or psychiatric symptoms are a result of an underlying autoimmune dysfunction, traditional psychotropic drugs are often ineffective, and sometimes can contribute to worsening symptoms. Whereas, these patients respond to anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory and immune modulatory treatments, but the next advancement would be if we could predict which treatments would be most effective prior to use."

General Genomics leverages multiple sources of data, including health history, test results, and other relevant information with its proprietary artificial intelligence expertise to understand an individuals' risk for disease, illness, and the probability of treatment success, efficacy, and side effects. Their Curo46 engine's unique algorithms identify complex relationships and meaningful patterns, based on millions of variables, and based upon current models is designed to determine risks of specific illnesses.

"Historically, the disciplines of medicine and biology have not intersected with mathematical sciences and engineering," said Shimasaki. "Typically, medical treatment of disease utilizes best practices, a process of elimination, and trial and error until the disease is resolved. General Genomics' artificial intelligence capabilities will add predictive power to the data we collect from our patients, along with the results of the Cunningham Panel. Our goal is to offer physicians data-backed insights into treatment options with a probability of success based upon the thousands of previous patient outcomes. This strategic alliance would result in better precision medicine tools for diagnosing and treating neuropsychiatric disorders and assist clinicians in identifying the highest probability of treatment success, reducing the need for trial and error."

About General Genomics

General Genomics, Inc. is a cutting-edge bioinformatics, AI and machine learning organization founded by former General Electric (GE) and Baker Hughes AI engineers. The company is applying its AI expertise into the medical and health sectors for critical diseases and disorders. See www.ggenomics.com.

About Moleculera Labs

Moleculera Labs is a precision medicine company focused on understanding the biological roots and testing for autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders. Moleculera Labs was spun out of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and operates a full CLIA, and COLA certified clinical laboratory in Oklahoma City where it performs the Cunningham Panel for clinicians throughout the United States and globally. See www.moleculeralabs.com.

