Computecoin Joins Forces with Crust Network to Make Decentralized Cloud Services Easier to Use

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Computecoin, a Web3 cloud services platform, is partnering with decentralized storage network Crust to make storing and retrieving files from the decentralized cloud easier.

Computecoin teams up with Crust Network to build a Web3 cloud platform that developers and teams can easily use.

The partnership will see Computecoin integrate Crust's decentralized storage resources into its network, expanding the storage capacity available to Computecoin users and enabling developers to easily access Crust's storage resources with Computecoin's streamlined user experience.

Computecoin Chief Operations Officer Sang Lee described the partnership as an important step toward making decentralized cloud services for Web3 applications more comprehensive and accessible to users.

"Today's Web3 cloud infrastructure just can't meet users' needs. The solutions that Web3 providers currently offer are too limited, and users face a steep learning curve even if they do want to use these services. In some cases, users need to know how to code just to store or retrieve files from a Web3 cloud provider. Computecoin and Crust want to address these pain points in the industry by making robust, decentralized cloud services - including storage - more affordable and easier to use."

Just as Expedia provides an easy, end-to-end booking solution that simplifies the reservation process by eliminating extra steps, Computecoin offers users a comprehensive computing and storage solution by working with individual data centers, crypto mining farms and decentralized platforms.

"Crust is one of the first projects that we've worked with to show developers that they don't need to rely on the legacy providers or learn to code to build and run dApps in the cloud," Lee said.

Crust is a decentralized storage network for Web3 applications that offers users access to storage capacity at a low cost. The network boasts customized and premium solutions for web/dApp hosting, NFT metadata storage, and personal file sharing, etc.

Crust Network Core Developer Luke Fan believes the partnership will benefit both communities. "Collaborating with Computecoin will introduce new users to the Crust Network ecosystem and create more token use cases for Crust. Through infrastructure like Computecoin, users and developers can more easily access underlying decentralized storage, such as Crust, which allows us to better develop Web3!"

Computecoin

Computecoin (CCN) is a decentralized cloud infrastructure with a Web2 user experience built to power all-purpose cloud services. CCN bridges a gap in the industry by respectively allowing users and developers to easily use and deploy applications through a low-cost, private and reliable alternative to traditional centralized clouds like AWS. Learn more at https://www.computecoin.com/ .

Crust Network

Crust Network is a versatile, purpose-built storage blockchain that delivers truly decentralized file storage for the entire Web3 ecosystem, empowering privacy and data ownership. Crust's unique decentralized storage marketplace connects storage requests with storage node providers almost instantly, enabling users to easily host websites, dApps and NFT metadata; share personal files; and build custom APIs. Learn more at https://crust.network/ .

View original content:

SOURCE Computecoin