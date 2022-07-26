Azalea Health Wins Inc.5000's Fastest Growing Company Award for the 5th Year in a Row

ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azalea Health, a leading provider of fully-integrated cloud-based healthcare solutions and services, has announced today that they have won the Inc 5000 award for the 5th year in a row, making it the 5th time Azalea Health Innovations is a part of their distinguished list of fastest growing companies. The award showcases entrepreneurial leaders and celebrates innovation within multiple industries, metro areas, revenue brackets, company sizes, and women and minority run companies.

"This yearly award marks and recognizes Azalea's continual growth and commitment to progress..."

"This yearly award marks and recognizes Azalea's continual growth and commitment to progress on behalf of its employees and its clients," Baha Zeidan said, CEO of Azalea Health Innovations. "In 2021, our leadership team focused on fostering a collaborative and culturally diverse environment to bring together new perspectives, ideas, and ways to address the unique challenges of our client base."

Azalea's cloud-based EHR technology is revolutionizing health IT, particularly for community hospitals and clinics in underserved rural and urban communities. Azalea Health seeks to bring compassionate innovation into the EHR space, creating products that are interoperable and easy to use in order to meet the ever-increasing needs and challenges that providers face.

Azalea Health Innovations saw a 138% growth rate over the past 3 years, and since then has doubled its number of employees.

"All of us at Azalea, especially those who have been around a long time, remember our humble beginnings in rural Valdosta - to be where we are now is a testament to our dedication to the healthcare industry and to our rural clients."

To learn more about Azalea Health Innovations click here .

About Azalea Health Innovations

Azalea Health, an Atlanta-based company, is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the lifecycle of care. Offering a 100% cloud-based integrated solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and telehealth solutions, all designed for rural and community practices and hospitals. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication – enabling better outcomes and a meaningful competitive advantage. The Azalea platform also provides tools and resources to help customers meet their Meaningful Use requirements, as well as strategies to navigate accountable care and alternative payment models. www.AzaleaHealth.com

View original content:

SOURCE Azalea Health