YOU HAD US AT HAZELNUT

Love Crunch® Debuts Organic Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut Butter Granola

RICHMOND, BC, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved organic granola and snack brand Love Crunch , is thrilled to announce the debut of its latest iconic indulgence since 2020, Organic Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut Butter Granola.

A match made in snacking heaven, Love Crunch Organic Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut Butter Granola marries the beloved taste of a classic hazelnut spread with a healthy, satisfying crunch - a deliciously dynamic duo that will keep you coming back for more.

Love Crunch's latest decadent granola clusters are coated with sustainably sourced organic hazelnut butter from Turkey and mixed with Fairtrade Italian dark chocolate chunks. Made with 12g of whole grains and only 7g of sugar per serving, Love Crunch Organic Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut Butter Granola is sold in a resealable pouch, offering the perfect blend for all day-snacking, be it a morning on-the- go or elevating an indulgent late-night dessert.

Aligned with the Nature's Path Organic family of brands uncompromising commitment to encouraging consumers to Eat True Organic Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut Butter Granola - like all Love Crunch products - is USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, made with only the most wholesome ingredients.

"At Love Crunch, we pride ourselves in combining the perfect taste pairings to deliver an unforgettable snacking experience," says Arjan Stephens, co-creator of Love Crunch "with everything we do, we are inspired first and foremost by love. Love for people, love for the planet and a love for creating high-quality, organic products that give back. We are so excited to continue sharing our signature "love at first bite" feeling through the launch of our Organic Dark Chocolate & Hazelnut Butter Granola."

All Love Crunch products are made with passion and purpose in mind. Love Crunch donates a minimum of $2 million worth of food every year to food banks in North America through Nature's Path's Bite4Bite Program.

Love Crunch Organic Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut Butter Granola will officially launch on July 25, 2022 and be available for purchase in select Kroger and Target stores, and online at naturespath.com .

About Love Crunch

Love Crunch brings you heart-warming indulgence with a delicious organic taste. Each Love Crunch granola and cereal is made with carefully sourced, premium and certified-organic ingredients. Each bite is filled with the most irresistibly delicious flavors, from rich Italian dark chocolate, creamy peanut butter, sweet strawberries, tangy raspberries, and tropical coconut. Inspired by their love, Arjan and Rimjhim, founders of Love Crunch, blended all their favorite decadent and indulgent ingredients together to create an extraordinarily wonderful tasting granola as a wedding favor. Their guests loved it - and Love Crunch was born. Every Love Crunch product helps give something back to the world through the Bite4Bite program, where Love Crunch donates a minimum of $2 million worth of food every year to food banks in North America.

To learn more about Love Crunch, visit www.naturespath.com/en-us/love-crunch/ or follow on social media:

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line - socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable - Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus® and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

To learn more about Nature's Path, visit their website at www.naturespath.com or follow them on social media:

