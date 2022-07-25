JCP&L Welcomes New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Training Programs

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) utilities, have hired 20 graduates of Power Systems Institute (PSI), award-winning, two-year educational program that helps prepare the next generation of line and substation workers for FirstEnergy's 10 electric utility companies.

JCP&L Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The new employees include 10 lineworkers and 10 substation electricians who are graduates of the Power Systems Institute (PSI) training programs at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft and Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

"Our Power Systems Institute develops top-quality, well-educated men and women for the electric utility industry," said Jim Fakult, president of New Jersey Operations. "We look forward to these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

The new lines employees and hometowns are:

Andrew Alberalla , Clinton

Scott Baghsarian , Freehold

Dominic Cavallero , Howell

William Ditchkus , Point Pleasant

George Dounis , Brick

William Frederick , Morris Township

Jacob Gross , Belvidere

Aaron King , Parlin

Gregory St Luce , Hackettstown

William Stepanovsky , Frenchtown

The new substation employees and hometowns are:

Seamus Duddy , Phillipsburg

Mateo Huerta-Lopez , Perth Amboy

Dashon Jones , Easton, Pennsylvania

Christopher McGackin , Morganville

Jeffrey Noll , Toms River

Joseph Polomchak , Easton, Pennsylvania

Jorge Shimokawa , Fairfield

Shawn Stillwell , Browns Mills

Shane Therien , Toms River

Matthew Wikfors , Manahawkin

All the graduates will be assigned to line and substation shops across JCP&L's service area. Their work assignments will rotate as part of the training program.

PSI students split time between classes at the two colleges and JCP&L training facilities in Farmingdale and Philipsburg. Since the program's inception, FirstEnergy has hired more than 2,400 line and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

For information about the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or visit www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of FirstEnergy's Power Systems Institute training program are available for download on Flickr.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.