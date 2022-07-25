GREATEST Magazine Returns With Its Sixth Issue Featuring Angus Cloud, Gunna and Eliza Douglas

The biannual magazine explores the power of change with those who dare to ask "what if?"

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT , the global platform for products from the past, present and future, today announced the return of their biannual print magazine, GREATEST. Exploring the redemptive power of change, the sixth issue features three individual covers: breakout star of Euphoria, Angus Cloud, Atlanta's musical phenom, Gunna, and multimedia artist and muse to Balenciaga's Creative Director, Eliza Douglas.

The sixth issue of GREATEST features a collection of interviews with individuals who asked themselves "what if?"—and consider how the next generation might change everything by asking the same. This latest installment celebrates growth and serves as a reminder that sometimes the journey is more important than the destination.

A selection of visual stories accompany these profiles and interviews. Capturing the style and artistry of iconic cities, Hood Century's Jerald Cooper and photographer, Nicholas Alan Cope, highlight the overlooked significance of modernism in South Central LA, while FRUiTS Magazine founder, Shoichi Aoki, returns to the streets of Harajuku to capture style in a post-pandemic world. Other collaborators include Mugler creative director, Casey Cadwallader, and experimental musician Eartheater featured in form-fitting Mugler bodysuits.

"We are proud to present the latest issue of GREATEST to our global community," said Sen Sugano, Chief Brand Officer of GOAT Group. "This issue highlights creatives who continue to push boundaries and drive innovation within their industries. We hope the latest issue not only sheds light on the significance of each story, but also continues to inspire the next generation of creatives around the world."

GREATEST Issue 06 includes additional interviews with Jesse Jo Stark, Benjamin Edgar, works by H.R. Giger and more. The magazine will be available soon in print at select locations, while content can be found on GOAT.com/editorial and Instagram at @GREATEST .

About GOAT

GOAT is the global platform for the past, present and future. Since its founding in 2015, GOAT has become the leading and most trusted sneaker marketplace in the world, and has expanded to offer apparel and accessories from select emerging, contemporary and iconic brands. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company offers styles across various time periods on its digital platforms and in its retail locations, while delivering products to over 40 million members across 170 countries.

