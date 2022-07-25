Evofem Biosciences Unveils New Educational Birth Control Chart to Assist Providers in Patient Contraceptive Counseling

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) today announced it has developed a new educational birth control chart that provides high-level information about the different options available to women in the United States.

Evofem Biosciences Contraceptive Counseling Chart

"Contraceptive counseling is one of the most important aspects of a healthcare provider's job. It empowers women who do not wish to become pregnant to choose a method of birth control that aligns with their needs," said Dr. Bassem Maximos, Head of Maximos Ob/Gyn in League City, Texas. "Choosing the right birth control method should be an informed one and this chart recognizes the latest innovations in contraception."

The new educational chart presents an overview of twelve birth control methods that are currently available in the U.S. It adds new categories including vaginal Ph modulator. It is intended to replace the long-outdated chart which is still in use at many OB/GYN offices.

"Many healthcare professionals across the country still utilize educational materials in their offices that have not been updated in ten years," said Katherine Atkinson, Chief Commercial Officer of Evofem Biosciences. "Given the legal and legislative changes in the past few weeks, we decided to be proactive and take up the charge by creating advanced educational materials that include all options available to women."

Healthcare providers wishing to receive posters of the new birth control chart may download here, https://www.evofem.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/EVFM-US-001984-Contraceptive-Counseling-Tool-Tearpad.pdf or contact their local Phexxi sales representative.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from chlamydia and gonorrhea. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. The Company expects to report top-line data this fall from its registrational Phase 3 EVOGUARD clinical trial evaluating Phexxi for two potential new indications – prevention of chlamydia and prevention of gonorrhea in women. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

