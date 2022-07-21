Vaultedge announces its integration with Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology™ to Offer OCR Capabilities to Users

DALLAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaultedge, a leading OCR platform announced today that its integration is now built on the latest Encompass Partner Connect™ API Platform available through ICE Mortgage Technology ™, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure to automate loan processing for mortgage lenders, especially using Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology.

Mortgage underwriting simplified. (PRNewswire)

Vaultedge integrates seamlessly with Encompass to simplify document processing through its AI-powered document recognition and data extraction software.

Using Vaultedge, Encompass users can now automatically index loan documents, extract data, and cross-validate data across documents in minutes - making loan processing less cumbersome. The processing teams can get underwrite-ready loan files within Encompass without manually sifting through innumerable documents.

"ICE Mortgage Technology is an industry leader in shaping the digitization journeys of mortgage lenders. Vaultedge is a purpose-built OCR software to provide a seamless loan processing experience to Encompass users. The partnership between Vaultedge & ICE Mortgage Technology is a logical step towards our shared commitment to driving maximum efficiency & value for our end customers," said Murali Tirupati, CEO & Co-Founder, of Vaultedge.

Vaultedge was launched in 2015 to automate the loan boarding and closing process that aims to help mortgage lenders, servicers, investors board loans 5x times faster.

About Vaultedge

Vaultedge is on a mission to automate underwriting and due diligence for mortgages, and beyond. Vaultedge's AI-powered mortgage document processing software automates the splitting, indexing, data extraction, and validation of mortgage documents saving up to 80% of time & cost in Loan Processing, Post Close, and Loan Boarding. Vaultedge's software is used by leading mortgage companies to automatically process thousands of loans every day.

