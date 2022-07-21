Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
  • Earnings per diluted share of $2.93
  • Operating revenue up 14%
  • Operating income up 1%

OMAHA, Neb., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.93 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.72 per diluted share.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)
Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)(PRNewswire)

"As anticipated, the Second Quarter was a tough one as we limited carloadings and increased expenses to recover network fluidity," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "We also experienced record high fuel prices and increasing inflation, adding pressure to our total costs. Offsetting the cost pressures were higher fuel surcharge revenue, solid core pricing, a positive mix, and continued train size initiatives. The result was operating revenue and income growth. Our network fluidity improved through the quarter, and we are positioned to grow volumes in the back half of 2022 while continuing to improve our service product."

Financial Results: Topline Growth Produces Quarterly Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

  • Operating revenue of $6.3 billion was up 14% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix, offset slightly by volume declines.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were down 1%.
  • Union Pacific's 60.2% operating ratio deteriorated by 510 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio 130 basis points.
  • Operating income of $2.5 billion was up 1%.
  • The company repurchased 3.1 million shares in second quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $722 million.

Operating Performance: Service and Efficiency Measures Lag as Network Recovery Continues
Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

  • Quarterly freight car velocity of 187 daily miles per car, a 12% decline.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 123 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 12% decline.
  • Average maximum train length was flat at 9,439 feet.
  • Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,034 car miles per employee, a 2% decline.
  • Fuel consumption rate of 1.076, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.
  • Union Pacific's first half reportable personal injury rate improved to 0.93 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.95 for first half 2021.

2022 Guidance: First Half 2022 Results Challenge Previous Full Year Volume and Operating Ratio Targets

Updated

  • Stronger second half volumes should produce full year carload growth of 4% to 5%
  • Full year operating ratio around 58%
  • Second half operating ratio improvement vs. 2021
  • Second half incremental margins around 50%

Affirmed

  • Pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars
  • Capital spending of $3.3 billion
  • Long term dividend payout target of 45% of earnings
  • Share repurchases in line with 2021

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its second quarter 2022 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance (including those in response to increased traffic), its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine conflict. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 4, 2022. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and

2nd Quarter



Year-to-Date


Percentages, For the Periods Ended June 30,

2022



2021



%



2022



2021



%


Operating Revenues

























Freight revenues


$

5,842



$

5,132




14

%


$

11,282



$

9,781




15

%

Other revenues



427




372




15




847




724




17


Total operating revenues



6,269




5,504




14




12,129




10,505




15


Operating Expenses

























Compensation and benefits



1,092




1,022




7




2,193




2,048




7


Fuel



940




497




89




1,654




908




82


Purchased services and materials



622




478




30




1,183




968




22


Depreciation



559




550




2




1,114




1,099




1


Equipment and other rents



230




200




15




445




412




8


Other



331




284




17




668




604




11


Total operating expenses



3,774




3,031




25




7,257




6,039




20


Operating Income



2,495




2,473




1




4,872




4,466




9


Other income, net



163




125




30




210




176




19


Interest expense



(316)




(282)




12




(623)




(572)




9


Income before income taxes



2,342




2,316




1




4,459




4,070




10


Income taxes



(507)




(518)




(2)




(994)




(931)




7


Net Income


$

1,835



$

1,798




2

%


$

3,465



$

3,139




10

%


























Share and Per Share

























Earnings per share - basic


$

2.93



$

2.73




7

%


$

5.51



$

4.73




16

%

Earnings per share - diluted


$

2.93



$

2.72




8



$

5.50



$

4.72




17


Weighted average number of shares - basic

625.6




658.5




(5)




628.9




663.1




(5)


Weighted average number of shares - diluted

626.8




660.1




(5)




630.2




664.7




(5)


Dividends declared per share


$

1.30



$

1.07




21



$

2.48



$

2.04




22



























Operating Ratio



60.2

%



55.1

%



5.1

pts



59.8

%



57.5

%



2.3

pts

Effective Tax Rate



21.6

%



22.4

%



(0.8)

pts



22.3

%



22.9

%



(0.6)

pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)




2nd Quarter



Year-to-Date


For the Periods Ended June 30,


2022



2021



%



2022



2021



%


Freight Revenues (Millions)

























Grain & grain products


$

867



$

795




9

%


$

1,744



$

1,561




12

%

Fertilizer



183




179




2




363




349




4


Food & refrigerated



271




251




8




538




486




11


Coal & renewables



492




423




16




1,000




764




31


Bulk



1,813




1,648




10




3,645




3,160




15


Industrial chemicals & plastics



557




498




12




1,077




933




15


Metals & minerals



562




467




20




1,047




842




24


Forest products



386




348




11




750




664




13


Energy & specialized markets



586




546




7




1,138




1,076




6


Industrial



2,091




1,859




12




4,012




3,515




14


Automotive



561




428




31




1,062




875




21


Intermodal



1,377




1,197




15




2,563




2,231




15


Premium



1,938




1,625




19




3,625




3,106




17


Total


$

5,842



$

5,132




14

%


$

11,282




9,781




15

%

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

























Grain & grain products



195




204




(4)

%



400




407




(2)

%

Fertilizer



53




54




(2)




98




98




-


Food & refrigerated



48




48




-




95




93




2


Coal & renewables



202




198




2




427




372




15


Bulk



498




504




(1)




1,020




970




5


Industrial chemicals & plastics



161




156




3




321




296




8


Metals & minerals



205




182




13




387




328




18


Forest products



63




64




(2)




127




124




2


Energy & specialized markets



141




138




2




272




277




(2)


Industrial



570




540




6




1,107




1,025




8


Automotive



192




173




11




382




353




8


Intermodal [a]



805




878




(8)




1,562




1,674




(7)


Premium



997




1,051




(5)




1,944




2,027




(4)


Total



2,065




2,095




(1)

%



4,071




4,022




1

%

Average Revenue per Car

























Grain & grain products


$

4,451



$

3,894




14

%


$

4,357



$

3,838




14

%

Fertilizer



3,437




3,304




4




3,701




3,550




4


Food & refrigerated



5,770




5,226




10




5,703




5,230




9


Coal & renewables



2,426




2,134




14




2,340




2,051




14


Bulk



3,642




3,266




12




3,574




3,256




10


Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,455




3,189




8




3,351




3,153




6


Metals & minerals



2,755




2,569




7




2,710




2,567




6


Forest products



6,128




5,463




12




5,898




5,357




10


Energy & specialized markets



4,161




3,944




6




4,189




3,886




8


Industrial



3,674




3,442




7




3,626




3,430




6


Automotive



2,919




2,479




18




2,780




2,482




12


Intermodal [a]



1,711




1,363




26




1,641




1,332




23


Premium



1,943




1,547




26




1,864




1,532




22


Average


$

2,830



$

2,449




16

%


$

2,771



$

2,432




14

%



[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)



Jun. 30,

Dec. 31,


Millions, Except Percentages


2022



2021


Assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

788



$

960


Short-term investments



46




46


Other current assets



3,142




2,545


Investments



2,287




2,241


Properties, net



55,315




54,871


Operating lease assets



1,706




1,787


Other assets



1,156




1,075


Total assets


$

64,440



$

63,525











Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity









Debt due within one year


$

2,334



$

2,166


Other current liabilities



3,668




3,578


Debt due after one year



29,673




27,563


Operating lease liabilities



1,295




1,429


Deferred income taxes



12,777




12,675


Other long-term liabilities



1,983




1,953


Total liabilities



51,730




49,364


Total common shareholders' equity



12,710




14,161


Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity


$

64,440



$

63,525


UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)


Millions,


Year-to-Date


for the Periods Ended June 30,


2022



2021


Operating Activities









Net income


$

3,465



$

3,139


Depreciation



1,114




1,099


Deferred income taxes



93




128


Other - net



(505)




(147)


Cash provided by operating activities



4,167




4,219


Investing Activities









Capital investments*



(1,645)




(1,190)


Maturities of short-term investments



-




48


Purchases of short-term investments



-




(24)


Other - net



105




95


Cash used in investing activities



(1,540)




(1,071)


Financing Activities









Debt issued



4,090




2,896


Share repurchase programs



(3,473)




(4,085)


Debt repaid



(1,664)




(691)


Dividends paid



(1,556)




(1,350)


Net issued/(paid) of commercial paper



(151)




125


Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement



-




(400)


Debt exchange



-




(268)


Other - net



(42)




(34)


Cash used in financing activities



(2,796)




(3,807)


Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



(169)




(659)


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year



983




1,818


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period


$

814



$

1,159


Free Cash Flow**









Cash provided by operating activities


$

4,167



$

4,219


Cash used in investing activities



(1,540)




(1,071)


Dividends paid



(1,556)




(1,350)


Free cash flow


$

1,071



$

1,798




*

Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $46 million in 2022 and $23 million in 2021.

**

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in
evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)




2nd Quarter



Year-to-Date


For the Periods Ended June 30,


2022



2021



%



2022



2021



%


Operating/Performance Statistics

























Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)



187




213




(12)

%



192




211




(9)

%

Average train speed (miles per hour) *



23.6




25.0




(6)




23.9




25.1




(5)


Average terminal dwell time (hours) *



24.6




22.9




7




24.3




23.2




5


Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)

123




140




(12)




126




139




(9)


Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)



209,789




207,803




1




419,495




400,890




5


Train length (feet)



9,439




9,410




-




9,321




9,330




-


Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**

62




71




(9)

pts



67




74




(7)

pts

Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)**

56




67




(11)

pts



59




68




(9)

pts

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)



1,034




1,060




(2)




1,045




1,031




1


Total employees (average)



30,715




30,066




2




30,452




29,910




2



























Locomotive Fuel Statistics

























Average fuel price per gallon consumed


$

4.03



$

2.16




87

%


$

3.48



$

2.01




73

%

Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)



226




223




1




460




439




5


Fuel consumption rate***



1.076




1.072




-




1.096




1.095




-



























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)

























Grain & grain products



19,459




20,190




(4)

%



40,488




40,538




-

%

Fertilizer



3,115




3,169




(2)




6,266




6,164




2


Food & refrigerated



4,257




4,641




(8)




8,959




9,139




(2)


Coal & renewables



20,558




20,716




(1)




44,808




38,252




17


Bulk



47,389




48,716




(3)




100,521




94,093




7


Industrial chemicals & plastics



7,685




7,990




(4)




15,244




15,045




1


Metals & minerals



9,662




8,584




13




18,407




15,460




19


Forest products



6,694




6,706




-




13,319




13,024




2


Energy & specialized markets



9,105




9,112




-




18,171




18,702




(3)


Industrial



33,146




32,392




2




65,141




62,231




5


Automotive



4,140




3,769




10




8,287




7,542




10


Intermodal



18,710




19,878




(6)




36,628




38,253




(4)


Premium



22,850




23,647




(3)




44,915




45,795




(2)


Total



103,385




104,755




(1)

%



210,577




202,119




4

%



*

Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures.

**

Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770.

***

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)




2022


Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,


1st Qtr



2nd Qtr

Year-to-Date


Operating Revenues













Freight revenues


$

5,440



$

5,842



$

11,282


Other revenues



420




427




847


Total operating revenues



5,860




6,269




12,129


Operating Expenses













Compensation and benefits



1,101




1,092




2,193


Fuel



714




940




1,654


Purchased services and materials



561




622




1,183


Depreciation



555




559




1,114


Equipment and other rents



215




230




445


Other



337




331




668


Total operating expenses



3,483




3,774




7,257


Operating Income



2,377




2,495




4,872


Other income, net



47




163




210


Interest expense



(307)




(316)




(623)


Income before income taxes



2,117




2,342




4,459


Income taxes



(487)




(507)




(994)


Net Income


$

1,630



$

1,835



$

3,465















Share and Per Share













Earnings per share - basic


$

2.58



$

2.93



$

5.51


Earnings per share - diluted


$

2.57



$

2.93



$

5.50


Weighted average number of shares - basic



632.2




625.6




628.9


Weighted average number of shares - diluted



633.6




626.8




630.2


Dividends declared per share


$

1.18



$

1.30



$

2.48















Operating Ratio



59.4

%



60.2

%



59.8

%

Effective Tax Rate



23.0

%



21.6

%



22.3

%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)




2022




1st Qtr



2nd Qtr

Year-to-Date


Freight Revenues (Millions)













Grain & grain products


$

877



$

867



$

1,744


Fertilizer



180




183




363


Food & refrigerated



267




271




538


Coal & renewables



508




492




1,000


Bulk



1,832




1,813




3,645


Industrial chemicals & plastics



520




557




1,077


Metals & minerals



485




562




1,047


Forest products



364




386




750


Energy & specialized markets



552




586




1,138


Industrial



1,921




2,091




4,012


Automotive



501




561




1,062


Intermodal



1,186




1,377




2,563


Premium



1,687




1,938




3,625


Total


$

5,440



$

5,842



$

11,282


Revenue Carloads (Thousands)













Grain & grain products



205




195




400


Fertilizer



45




53




98


Food & refrigerated



47




48




95


Coal & renewables



225




202




427


Bulk



522




498




1,020


Industrial chemicals & plastics



160




161




321


Metals & minerals



182




205




387


Forest products



64




63




127


Energy & specialized markets



131




141




272


Industrial



537




570




1,107


Automotive



190




192




382


Intermodal [a]



757




805




1,562


Premium



947




997




1,944


Total



2,006




2,065




4,071


Average Revenue per Car













Grain & grain products


$

4,269



$

4,451



$

4,357


Fertilizer



4,016




3,437




3,701


Food & refrigerated



5,637




5,770




5,703


Coal & renewables



2,262




2,426




2,340


Bulk



3,508




3,642




3,574


Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,247




3,455




3,351


Metals & minerals



2,660




2,755




2,710


Forest products



5,672




6,128




5,898


Energy & specialized markets



4,219




4,161




4,189


Industrial



3,574




3,674




3,626


Automotive



2,640




2,919




2,780


Intermodal [a]



1,566




1,711




1,641


Premium



1,782




1,943




1,864


Average


$

2,711



$

2,830



$

2,771




[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP


Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*








Millions, Except Ratios

Jun. 30,



Dec. 31,


for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2022



2021


Net income

$

6,849



$

6,523


Add:








Income tax expense


2,018




1,955


Depreciation


2,223




2,208


Interest expense


1,208




1,157


EBITDA

$

12,298



$

11,843


Adjustments:








Other income, net


(331)




(297)


Interest on operating lease liabilities [b]


51




56


Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,018



$

11,602


Debt

$

32,007



$

29,729


Operating lease liabilities


1,609




1,759


Unfunded/(funded) pension and OPEB, net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($33) and ($21)

(113)




(72)


Adjusted debt

$

33,503



$

31,416


Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA


2.8




2.7




[a]

The trailing twelve months income statement information ended June 30, 2022, is recalculated by taking the twelve
months ended December 31, 2021, subtracting the six months ended June 30, 2021, and adding the six months ended
June 30, 2022.

[b]

Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under
our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.



*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other postretirement
benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and
adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease
liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may
not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to
management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash
generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's
credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net
income. The table above provides a reconciliation from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both
June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-301590640.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.