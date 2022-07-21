Talisker Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held July 20, 2022.

A total of 129,497,294 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 39% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including setting the board of directors at six, election of all five management nominees to the board of directors of the Company, providing for one vacancy on the board, and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name Voted Vote # Voted For % Voted Withhold # Voted Withhold % Brent Gilchrist 72,009,637 58.02 52,100,133 41.98 Terence Harbort 123,417,581 99.44 692,189 0.56 Morris Prychidny 109,457,567 88.19 14,652,203 11.81 Eric Tremblay 109,458,047 88.20 14,651,723 11.80 Blair Zaritsky 109,455,124 88.19 14,654,646 11.81











About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 304,931 hectares over 500 claims, three leases and 197 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia.

