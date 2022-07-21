Talisker Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held July 20, 2022.

Talisker Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd)
A total of 129,497,294 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 39% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding.  All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including setting the board of directors at six, election of all five management nominees to the board of directors of the Company, providing for one vacancy on the board, and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

 Name

Voted Vote

#

Voted For

%

Voted Withhold

#

Voted Withhold

%

Brent Gilchrist

72,009,637

58.02

52,100,133

41.98

Terence Harbort

123,417,581

99.44

692,189

0.56

Morris Prychidny

109,457,567

88.19

14,652,203

11.81

Eric Tremblay

109,458,047

88.20

14,651,723

11.80

Blair Zaritsky

109,455,124

88.19

14,654,646

11.81






About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 304,931 hectares over 500 claims, three leases and 197 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia.

