Star Atlas Hosts 426LIVE: A Community Discord Event Announcing the Star Atlas DAO

During the virtual event, the Star Atlas team unveiled the latest Star Atlas Summer updates including a new galactic NFT marketplace and more

MIAMI, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Atlas, a next-gen metaverse with triple-A game design and Unreal Engine 5 graphics built on the Solana blockchain, today hosted their community-focused 426LIVE event announcing a series of updates, including the highly-anticipated launch of the Star Atlas Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

Star Atlas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Star Atlas) (PRNewswire)

Michael Wagner, Co-Founder of Star Atlas and CEO of ATMTA, Inc., commented, "The vision for Star Atlas is a DAO of DAOs, operating at these various levels of the game, utilizing a variety of on-chain tools to manage in-game assets and treasuries, coordinating activities using the blockchain's trustless and decentralized nature. We are committed to building these tools and delivering them to our community over the next months and years."

As many members of the Star Atlas community predicted, 426LIVE deployed the first version of the DAO structure, namely the Star Atlas DAO. POLIS is Star Atlas' governance token, and in the future, this DAO will allow players within the metaverse to participate in its governance on all levels. The long-term vision of the Star Atlas metaverse is an autonomous, player-owned game, fully controlled and funded by decentralized governance. This allows players to determine the future of the metaverse, enabling them to steer the course of the project over time. Players can go to govern.staratlas.com to participate.

The Star Atlas DAO, however, is not the only DAO planned for the Star Atlas metaverse. Each of the three in-game factions will have its own DAO, which will be used for various purposes such as setting and distributing taxes for their respective controlled regions.

With the launch of the Star Atlas DAO, POLIS locking was also announced. POLIS holders will be able to commit their tokens for any amount of time up to five years. This voting-escrow model is designed to favor community members with long-term conviction in the Star Atlas vision, to help the Star Atlas team deliver a fun game and a framework for developers and content creators to build in the metaverse.

Additional Star Atlas Summer announcements include:

Galactic Marketplace: Since its launch in 2021, the Galactic Marketplace has been the hub of the metaverse economy. Today, Star Atlas is pleased to announce a complete revamp of the marketplace, with new DAO-enabled gaming foundations, a smooth user experience, and a new interface that brings the platform closer to the feel of an in-game experience on both larger desktop screens and mobile. Additionally, players will now be able to buy and sell assets directly with other players, giving the marketplace a true MMO-style community feel.

Star Path Program: The Star Atlas team also announced their new next-gen web3 referral initiative, StarPath, focused on building and sustaining the Star Atlas ecosystem by rewarding space explorers who enlist new recruits. The referral program is designed to reward not only the players bringing other active players to Star Atlas, but also to fuel competition between in-game factions to be the top recruiting force. Individual players can redeem their points, or Prosperity Marks, for ships or other in-game assets, and the most successful faction will receive in-game buff – allowing players to enhance their characters. Going forward, the StarPath program will also unlock a range of blockchain-enabled perks and access to otherwise unattainable resources.

iBUYPOWER Tech Store: Finally, after announcing iBUYPOWER as the official computer hardware provider of Star Atlas, Star Atlas and iBUYPOWER today launched the iBUYPOWER Tech Store which will feature a full line of Star Atlas branded high-end hardware, with top-quality designs selected by the Star Atlas community. The Gaming PC systems aim to include liquid coolers with STAR ATLAS "Power to the People" custom animation, Intel Core i9 12th Gen Processors, a Z690 Motherboard, 16GB of RAM and the latest generation NVIDIA 30-Series graphics cards as a standard specification. Once confirmed, Star Atlas certified PCs are slated to be available in the tech store: https://www.ibuypower.com/community/partners/star-atlas.

"We're very excited to be able to offer these new features to our community," commented Pablo Quiroga, co-founder of Star Atlas and CRO of ATMTA, Inc. "We value each and every member, and we always want to put our community first. We want to continue to empower the Star Atlas community, and we're happy to be able to reward them during Star Atlas summer. The Star Atlas DAO and locking, Galactic Marketplace, iBUYPOWER Tech Store, and StarPath referral program are just the beginning, and we can't wait to show the community what's coming next."

426LIVE is the first in a series of community events during Star Atlas summer. It will be followed by additional product releases throughout the next few months, with more to be announced on the Star Atlas Discord.

ABOUT STAR ATLAS

Star Atlas is a next-gen gaming metaverse emerging from the confluence of state of the art blockchain, real-time graphics, multiplayer video game, and decentralized financial technologies. Real-time graphics technology using Unreal Engine 5's Nanite allows for cinematic quality video game visuals. Blockchain technology using the Solana protocol establishes a largely serverless and secured gameplay experience.

Non-fungible tokens obtained and traded within Star Atlas creates an economy that replicates the tangibility of real world assets and ownership.

To learn more, visit StarAtlas.com, join a faction at Play.StarAtlas.com and send your spaceships to the stars.

M Group Strategic Communications (for Star Atlas)

Kevin McGrath

staratlas@mgroupsc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Star Atlas