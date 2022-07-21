HearMe Launches Expansion With On-Demand Peer Support Platform Designed For Businesses

HearMe partners with businesses to offer a unique employee benefit providing real-time emotional wellness support

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HearMe, a leading Social Rx mobile application providing on demand, text-based emotional wellness and peer support, announced today the expansion of its platform to directly support corporations and their employees. This launch follows the success of their pilot program, which made HearMe's services available to over 10,000 employees globally. With today's announcement, organizations all over the United States can now partner with HearMe to offer this crucial wellness benefit to their teams.

HearMe (PRNewswire)

HearMe envisions a world where all people are understood and heard in their moment of need, allowing them to thrive as individuals and collectively as members of their community. In addition to providing direct peer support to employees, the platform harnesses the power of interaction data for a real-time snapshot of employee sentiment. HearMe provides this anonymized data to businesses at a time where competition for talent is crucial, allowing them to build their recruiting, wellness, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging programs around employee-suggested, identified needs.

HearMe's foundational mission is Inclusive by design, giving it the unique ability to seamlessly enrich and support Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) efforts for businesses and enterprises with listener matching and programmatic content. Each platform is curated to mirror the demographic and cultural make-up of the employees it serves and is based on both shared lived experiences and HearMe's proprietary active listener training. HearMe helps companies better integrate and enrich their DEIB efforts with topic channels to support employee resource & allyship groups, as well as staffing culturally competent listeners that match the demographic makeup of the company.

Additionally, HearMe business partners receive programmatic workshops and discussions that are community-based and company-specific, real-time crisis support, regularly scheduled support rooms, informational and timely collateral distribution to employees, and acknowledgment and support of various cultural events throughout the calendar year and how to communicate more effectively without assumption and bias.

Says HearMe Founder and CEO Adam Lippin: "We are beyond excited to continue to grow the reach of HearMe and provide these critical services when they are needed most. Being able to offer the opportunity for employers to ensure the emotional health of their teams is the next logical step in driving employee satisfaction, retention, and success."

HearMe currently supports individuals across many sectors, including healthcare and financial, and matches each user with a proprietary network of curated, best-in-class, certified peer support staff, personalized to serve the demographic makeup of each company. Certified Peer Support Specialists (CPSS) are hand-picked to serve employees from HearMe's extensive network of licensed CPSS Staff, allowing for a customized, personal listener experience for every client, every time.

Those interested in learning more about HearMe, their platform, and how HearMe can improve the emotional wellness of their employees and teams, can visit www.hearme.app .

About HearMe

HearMe is an on-demand emotional wellness platform that connects members to trained listeners for instantaneous text chat, anytime and anywhere. With thousands of empathetic listeners across the globe, HearMe helps you find support, release stress, and feel better through one-on-one peer support. HearMe is also available to businesses and enterprises, allowing employers to offer mental wellness to their workforces. With strong foundational principles as their guiding force, HearMe's diverse community of dedicated and trained listeners creates a sustainable peer support network that offers wide-ranging benefits for both those receiving the support and listeners themselves. There aren't many opportunities for authentic connection in daily life; HearMe makes these connections possible whenever you need them.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HearMe