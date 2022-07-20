Unisys Earns Top Score on 2022 Disability Equality Index

Company recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the second year in a row

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion received a top score for the second consecutive year in the 2022 Disability Equality Index®. For this year's index, Unisys scored a 100, signifying the company as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). The index is a comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion and is designed to help companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions to help reinforce their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Each company receives a score on a scale of zero to 100 based on a review of key performance indicators, including: culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, supplier diversity and non-U.S. operations.

"There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion, however, the companies taking the DEI share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office," said Maria Town, president and CEO of AAPD. "We look forward to working with all of the participants to help identify meaningful ways to build upon their current practices as we continue on the disability inclusion journey together."

"At Unisys, we prioritize breaking down the barriers individuals face and fostering an inclusive culture that cultivates respect, positivity and equal opportunity for all," said Katie Ebrahimi, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Unisys. "We are humbled by this recognition for the second year in a row and are inspired to continue nurturing an environment in which all of our people, partners and suppliers are valued."

Unisys releases an annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report, highlighting the company's initiatives to champion a culture that welcomes all perspectives and people. For more information about Unisys' diversity, equity and inclusion program, click here.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization, AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at www.disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations around the world. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0720/9878

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

View original content:

SOURCE Unisys Corporation