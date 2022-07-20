Steven Eisenberg Named General Counsel of eCombustible

MIAMI, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eCombustible Energy LLC, ("eCombustible"), a next generation innovator and provider of hydrogen-based fuel for thermal industrial applications, today announced Steven Eisenberg has joined as general counsel. In this role, Eisenberg will be responsible for leading global legal operations and corporate affairs.

eCombustible Energy (PRNewswire)

"As our outside counsel for nearly a year, Steven has been a key contributor to eCombustible's exciting growth trajectory," said Founder & CEO Jorge Arevalo. "As we accelerate our go-to-market strategy and expand access to our game changing carbon free fuel technology, Steven's corporate, construction and intellectual property law expertise adds great value to our executive team."

Eisenberg left his position as Partner at Eisenberg Lehman, PLLC to join eCombustible. His practice areas include complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, construction, and business transactions and he has handled diverse matters including trademark and copyright transactions and infringement, shareholder transactions and disputes, trade secret and non-compete matters, construction matters, commercial transactions and business torts.

"I am excited about the opportunity to work with a company that provides an important solution to the need for clean energy." noted Eisenberg. "I look forward to assisting in the Company's progress and guiding its diverse legal needs."

Eisenberg has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America, as a Top Lawyer by the South Florida Legal Guide, as a Florida Super Lawyer and is AV Rated by Martindale-Hubbell. In addition, Eisenberg is an American Arbitration Association arbitrator and a certified Florida circuit civil mediator.

Throughout his career, Eisenberg has been active in the American Bar Association, the Florida Bar and the Miami-Dade County Bar Association. He has also been an active participant in the South Florida community having served as outside pro bono general counsel and chair of the Board of Directors to New Theatre, on the board of the Miami Center for Architecture and Design, on the board of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and as the Chair of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Leadership Miami program. He currently serves as vice president of the board of the Coral Gables Art Cinema.

Eisenberg received his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Miami where he served on the Law Review and began his legal career as a law clerk to United States District Court Judge Lenore C. Nesbitt. Eisenberg is admitted to the Florida Bar, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, and all of Florida's United States District Courts.

About eCombustible

eCombustible Energy offers a long-term fuel supply solution that is designed to provide the world's most fossil-fuel dependent industries with a fuel that is carbon-free, cost-competitive, and requires little to no modification to existing customer equipment. The efficacy of its hydrogen-based fuel, eCombustible, has been validated through testing and independent assessments by third-party engineering firms. For more information visit www.ecombustible.com.

Media Contact

Janel Kerigan

305-967-6679

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eCombustible Energy LLC