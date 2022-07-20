Respected Technology and Cybersecurity Leader Added to Dominion Energy Board

RICHMOND, Va., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), has elected Kristin G. Lovejoy to serve as a director, effective Aug. 1, 2022. Lovejoy is a respected technology and cybersecurity executive currently serving as Global Security and Resilience Practice Leader for Kyndryl Inc., an IT infrastructure provider.

Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Dominion Energy plays a critical role in society. Our customers depend on us to be there for them. Kris Lovejoy is a thoughtful, proven leader with deep expertise in security, risk management, compliance, and governance. Her skills and experiences will enhance our continuing efforts to deliver on our core mission. We look forward to her leadership on behalf of the company and our 7 million customers."

While currently in a leadership role at Kyndryl, Lovejoy has more than 25 years of professional experience. Among other things, Lovejoy served as Global Cybersecurity Leader at EY, responsible for the firm's work with clients in security and risk management.

Prior to EY, Lovejoy was founder and CEO of BluVector, an AI-powered "sense and respond" platform, and previously was president of Acuity Solutions. Before Acuity Solutions, Lovejoy held senior positions at IBM, serving as Global Chief Information Security Officer and General Manager of the company's Security Services Division, and charged with building end-to-end security programs for IBM and clients.

Throughout her career, Lovejoy made mentorship and the development of women in technology a priority. At Kyndryl, she serves as an executive sponsor of the "Women's KIN" enterprise team that works to raise the power and presence of women to drive the company's success. During her tenure at IBM, she represented the company on the U.S. Cybersecurity Policy Council, participated as a member of IBM's Growth & Transformation Team, and acted as Co-Chair of IBM's Women's Diversity Committee.

Lovejoy holds a B.A. in English from Lafayette College. Her election brings the size of Dominion Energy's board to 13.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 14 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

