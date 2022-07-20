Faith and Health Communities Come Together to Improve the Lives of Local Residents

Meridian of Michigan and Faith Redemption Church hosted a community health fair to connect community members with wellness services

DETROIT, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, hundreds of local residents attended the Community Health & Wellness Fair at Faith Redemption Center COGIC in Detroit.

On Sunday, July 17, organizers at Faith Redemption Church and Meridian of Michigan welcomed over 225 people to the community health fair, as part of an ongoing partnership between the health plan and faith community.

"We are excited to collaborate and partner with Meridian, as we work together to improve the well-being of the citizens of our communities," Bishop Clyde D. Jones, Jr., spiritual leader of Faith Redemption, said in a prepared statement. "Being a predominately African American, faith-based organization, we welcome, with open arms, the opportunity to initiate and support ongoing efforts to address health disparities that may be caused by factors outside the health sector, such as historic and ongoing racism and discrimination. This partnership with Meridian gives us leverage to have a greater and lasting impact for the good of all."

Over 15 community resources and vendors attended the event, including the Detroit Health Department which provided COVID-19 tests and vaccines, childhood immunizations and other health screenings to attendees. The Health Department completed 51 COVID vaccines including 1st, 2nd, and booster doses. Forgotten Harvest gave out 50 nonperishable food boxes, and the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry provided oral hygiene education.

There were also several workshops. Dr. Antonia Jerkins, Medical Director, Meridian, led a COVID-19 Vaccine MythBusters Q&A; Detective Brian Fountain, a 38-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, provided tips on Active Shooter Awareness; and Dr. Tina Parkman-Fountain, of nonprofit C.O.P.E, X-ITCARE, presented a mental health session called Trauma and A Plan To X-It (Exit). During the session, Dr. Parkman-Fountain addressed how individuals that have experienced childhood trauma and adult-life trauma can go on to lead whole, restored, and productive lives.

"Our partnership with Faith Redemption demonstrates the vital role Meridian serves in protecting the health of our local communities by bringing healthcare into familiar, safe spaces like neighborhoods and churches with strong community ties," said Sean Kendall, Plan President and CEO of Meridian. "The community health fair is another example of how Meridian, through our faith-based partnerships, is working to support healthy minds, bodies, and spirits."

Meridian's commitment to Faith Redemption is further demonstrated by a $17,000 donation towards the purchase of a stair lift for the church, and in August, Meridian and Faith Redemption plan to hold a back-to-school event where backpacks and other supplies will be available for schoolchildren.

A full list of event vendors can be found on Meridian's Facebook page .

About Meridian

Meridian in Michigan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (Meridian), Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian). Meridian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, please visit mimeridian.com.

About Faith Redemption

Faith Redemption Center, Church of God in Christ is a 501(c)(3) organization located in the Cody Rouge district of Detroit. Faith Redemption Center works to meet the needs of the underserved through spiritual guidance and community outreach. The church's mission is to empower others through the teachings of the word of God, through education, through training, and through modeling the lifestyle of Jesus Christ. The church's goal is to reach the community in an effort to meet the needs of the total man; thereby creating change that produces abundant life.

