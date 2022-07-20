Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Jean-Luc Laramie as General Manager of The Hyatt Place Portland-Old Port

COVINGTON, Ky., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Jean-Luc Laramie has been appointed the general manager of the Hyatt Place Portland-Old Port. Mr. Laramie brings over 15 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the general manager for the Waterman Hotel in Santa Barbara, California.

'We are excited to have Jean-Luc on board at the Portland hotel" Said Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "His extensive general manager experience and focus on the guest experience will be key to the hotel's success."

Prior to joining The Hyatt Place Portland-Old Port, Laramie served in various leadership roles at the Hotel Chicago West Loop, the St. Jane Hotel, the James Chicago, and Kimpton Hotels. Laramie holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in hospitality management from Kendall College in Chicago, Illinois.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

