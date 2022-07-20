AMERICAN CENTURY NAMES CO-CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICERS

Sarah Cossa and Diane Gallagher will serve as senior vice presidents and co-chief people officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Century Investments has promoted Sarah Cossa and Diane Gallagher to senior vice presidents and co-chief people officers of the firm. Working from American Century's New York City office, Cossa will serve as the HR representative on the Management Committee and lead talent acquisition, HR business partnerships, HR operations and analytics and compensation and benefits. Gallagher, based at the firm's global headquarters in Kansas City, Mo., will be a member of the Expanded Management Committee and lead employee experience and relations, learning and development and community engagement. Together, Cossa and Gallagher will lead the HR strategy as the firm attracts, retains and energizes its world-class talent and supports the development of strong workplace practices designed to further the global asset management firm's client-centric and impact-driven culture.

"Sarah and Diane are complementary leaders, independently respected and admired among our colleagues and throughout the industry. Together, their unique backgrounds and breadth and depth of professional experience make them the ideal partners to move our culture forward," said Jonathan Thomas, president and chief executive officer. "After our lengthy interview and selection process with members of our executive and investment leadership, Board of Director representatives, and our external search firm, we came to a resounding, unanimous decision to appoint Sarah and Diane."

Over the last several months, Cossa and Gallagher navigated the firm and its employees through several major milestones, including the reopening of the firm's facilities, the launch of its hybrid "connected workplace" model and the reimagination of the James E. Stowers Award and recognition event for employees.

Cossa joined American Century Investments in 2021 as vice president, head of human resources business partnerships. Her 20 years of business and human resources experience in the financial services and investment management industries have included roles at Citigroup, Capital Group, Knight Capital Group and Allianz Global Investors.

Cossa earned her bachelor's in economics from Drew University and holds HR data and finance management certificates from Cornell University. She has held FINRA series 7, 9, 10, 63, 65 licenses and a NJ life insurance license.

Gallagher originally joined American Century Investments in 1995, most recently serving as vice president, head of employee experience. Previously, she led product marketing and participant communications and education for J.P. Morgan Retirement Plan Services.

She holds a bachelor's in communication studies from University of Detroit Mercy, where she graduated magna cum laude. She is a Board member of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, Children's Mercy Hospital and the Center for Practical Bioethics. She holds FINRA series 7, 63 and 24 licenses.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Santa Clara, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.87 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

