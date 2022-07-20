Allied Air Enterprises Named Gold Winner in ACHR News 2022 Dealer Design Awards

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Air Enterprises, a Lennox International Inc. Company, has been recognized for excellence in product design in the 2022 Dealer Design Awards Program, sponsored by The ACHR NEWS (Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration News) magazine. The company's LYNX™ 18 SEER Inverter Heat Pump under the Ducane™ brand was chosen as the Gold winner in the Residential High-Efficiency category. Selected from 132 entries by a panel of independent contractors, the winners of the 2022 Dealer Design Awards represent the outstanding product innovations serving the HVAC industry today. A distinguished publication among contractors and technicians, The ACHR News is the leading trade magazine in the heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries.

ACHR News Publisher Sarah Harding stated, "These awards give us a unique opportunity to recognize the outstanding research and development efforts that go into many of the products serving the HVACR industry." As one DDA judge noted, "All contractors are struggling with access to equipment, finding many sizes of different pieces of equipment out of stock. This (LYNX 18) solves a very real problem in our industry."

"The Allied Air team is excited to have our LYNX 18 SEER Inverter Heat Pump named a Gold winner in the Residential High-Efficiency category of The ACHR News Dealer Design Awards," said Kim McGill, VP - Marketing, Allied Air Enterprises. "Designed as an intelligent replacement upgrade, LYNX 18 provides a balance of performance and value for any budget to generate new business opportunities for Allied's dealers and installers."

Powered by intelligent algorithms instead of expensive, proprietary thermostats, the versatile LYNX 18 works with a wide range of conventional 24v thermostats. The unit's proprietary QuickLink™ Inverter Technology provides superior comfort, with consistent dehumidification and temperature levels. The LYNX 18's five operating modes can dial in the perfect balance of comfort and increase energy savings by up to 22% annually compared to conventional 14 SEER single-stage heat pumps.

About Allied Air Enterprises



A division of Lennox International, Allied Air Enterprises™ serves residential and commercial marketplaces in the United States and Canada with the heating and cooling solutions of industry-leading brands like Armstrong Air®, AirEase™, Concord®, Ducane™, Allied™, Allied Commercial™ and MagicPak®. From concept to production, Allied Air HVAC systems are produced through the design, engineering, high-quality testing and manufacturing efforts employed at five Allied facilities based across North America. For more information, visit http://www.alliedair.com or call 1-800-448-5872.

