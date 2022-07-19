SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Unity Software Inc.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Unity Software Inc. ("Unity" or the "Company") (NYSE: U) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with ironSource Ltd. ("ironSource") (NYSE: IS). Under the merger agreement, the Company will acquire each ironSource share for 0.1089 of a Unity common share, leaving Unity shareholders owning approximately 73.5% and ironSource shareholders owning approximately 26.5% of the combined company upon closing of the transaction.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Unity's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration and percentage of ownership is fair to Unity's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

