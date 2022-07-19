Grand Gold Medal says California Winery can make Italian approved Vermentino

Peltier Winery awarded Grand Gold and 95.33 points for their 2021 Vermentino from the 2nd edition of the Vermentino International Competition in Sardinia.

LODI, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, family owned and operated, Peltier Winery & Vineyards in Acampo, California, sent their 2021 Vermentino ($18) to the motherland for judgment against producers of this lesser known varietal from around the world. They brought home a Grand Gold Medal, 95 points and a top 5 ranking from the competition that would make their Nonna & Nonno proud. The second Vermentino International Wine Concourse was held in Cagliari, capital of the Italian island of Sardinia, where about half of the world's Vermentino is grown. The competition celebrates wineries working to uphold and improve high quality standards along with the best expressions of the varietal around the globe.

Estate Grown in Lodi, California, Peltier Winery's 2021 Vermentino is Italian approved. (PRNewswire)

Two years after Peltier Winery was established in 2001, their first vintage of Vermentino was harvested from the winery location in the heart of California's Lodi Appellation. After many years of learning the vineyard personality and experimentation in winemaking, Peltier has gained a reputation for their Vermentino both on the bulk market and in the bottle under their own Peltier brand. The varietal is known for its vibrant aromatics and refreshing, light body. The Lodi winery picks their Vermentino early and based on aromas to achieve those bright citrus notes and low sugar for a smooth, easy drinking style that they (and their consumers) enjoy.

"Focusing on quality in the vineyard is what allows the natural characteristics of a varietal and the vineyard personality to show. It also means there's no need for manipulation throughout the winemaking process" says proprietor and 3rd generation Lodi grower, Rodney Schatz. "It was also intriguing to take a chance on a lesser known varietal and see what we could do. We're always trying to innovate and differentiate ourselves. The thing about taking a risk, is that whether the outcome is what you want or not, you learn something. We knew our Vermentino was good, this award tells the rest of the world!"

Rod has always been a thought leader in the industry and advocate for California growers having served as Chairman of the California Association of Winegrape Growers and President of the Lodi Winegrape Commission. When it comes to his own winery and vineyards, that same forward thinking mentality applies. Peltier was one of the first in the area to certify 100% of their vineyards sustainable by the Lodi Rules program and one of the first in the state to install a worm farm to treat the winery's process water.

Rod's Italian roots and the climate of the region where he and his family farm over 1,200 acres of vineyard contribute to the winery's preference for Italian varietals including the Reserve Teroldego ($60), a bold red originally from the Alto Adige region, and the 2020 Teresa Marengo Pinot Grigio ($20) named after Rod's Nonna, a woman who loved to feed her loved ones. However, it's not all Italian wines at Peltier. They're about producing high quality grapes from their estate vineyards, over-delivering on quality wine for the price point and continuously improving the process from grape to glass. Other must try wines that Peltier has gained a following for include their crisp Sauvignon Blanc ($18), a delicate, full of berry notes, barrel aged Pinot Noir ($30) and a Brut Rosé Sparkling Wine ($45) made in the Méthode Champenoise.

