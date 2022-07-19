Calamu Launches New Version of Enterprise Data Security Platform

Offering a "Data-First" Approach to Information Security, Calamu Protect 1.2 Includes New Functionality to Enhance Existing IT Infrastructure and Storage Environments

CLINTON, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamu, the world's first company to introduce virtual data harbors as a method for eliminating the risk of double-extortion ransomware attacks, today announced a new version of its namesake Calamu Protect software. The new Calamu Protect 1.2 provides advanced security at-rest utilizing a "data-first" approach.

Calamu Protect bridges the gap between perimeter defenses and reactionary recovery solutions.

Complementing existing IT security frameworks, Calamu Protect bridges the gap between perimeter defenses and reactionary recovery solutions, which fail to address the growing threat of data theft and data exfiltration. Calamu's patented technology automatically encrypts and fragments data into pieces, then scatters them across geographically dispersed storage locations, neutralizing any breach, exfiltration attempt, or ransomware attack by ensuring a complete file does not exist in any single location.

"Most organizations implement a layered, outside-in approach that includes VPNs, browser isolation, multi-factor authentication, and firewalls, yet their data can still be exposed," said Simon Yelsky, Vice President of Product at Calamu. "We offer an inside-out approach, fragmenting and encrypting files at the source and dispersing them across multiple cloud locations. Any compromised data is relegated to useless Digital Sludge™."

New features of Calamu Protect 1.2 include support for Microsoft 365 in addition to all major cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The platform now offers multi-tenant access via an MSP portal, enabling channel partners to support unique instances of Calamu Protect to their customers. Additionally, new reporting and an enhanced dashboard make it easy to track and manage files across the enterprise.

Earlier this year, the company announced the closing of $16.5 million in financing led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from Dell Technologies Capital.

"Data-first security represents a radical new approach and is a game-changer for protecting enterprises against ransomware attacks," said Stephen Ward, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "For the first time, businesses may not have to worry about the impacts of a double-extortion ransomware attack because of the unique approach Calamu has taken with creating these data harbors."

Calamu Protect 1.2 is available today. For more information and to see how Calamu Protect works, check out this video .

Calamu was founded by experts in cybersecurity and data privacy with the mission of making the cyber world a safer place. The company is pioneering the use of data-first technology to automatically mitigate the impact of a ransomware attack or data breach, whether data is stored in the cloud or on-premises. The Calamu platform enables businesses to maintain complete ownership of their data, preventing unauthorized access and dramatically simplifying regulatory requirements around data privacy and protection. For more information on Calamu visit www.calamu.com .

