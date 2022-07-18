RCLCO Real Estate Consulting Identifies the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities in First Half of 2022

In its 28th Year, RCLCO's Semi-Annual Report Highlights the Top MPCs, with The Villages on track to be Number 1 in Total New Home Sales for the year and Lakewood Ranch as the Top All-Ages MPC

BETHESDA, Md., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate consulting firm RCLCO released the results of their survey of the top-selling master-planned communities (MPCs) through the first half of 2022. Read the report online: https://www.rclco.com/publication/the-top-selling-master-planned-communities-of-mid-2022

Every year since 1994, RCLCO has conducted a national survey identifying the top-selling MPCs through a rigorous search of high-performing communities. The ranking is based on total new home sales as reported by each individual community, and establishes updated rankings from the previously released year-end report, The Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of 2021.

This initiative exists not only as a way to commend the most successful communities, but also as: a tool for monitoring the overall health of the for-sale housing industry; a means of locating markets with residential momentum; a process for highlighting trends affecting communities; and a medium through which to learn development best practices.

Key changes include:

The top-selling community in the country is Central Florida's The Villages , with an estimated 1,500 sales year to date, short of last year's pace.

Total new home sales among the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities declined by 18% in the first half of 2022 compared to the same time period last year.

Supply chain issues and inadequate new home inventory have continued to pose problems for developers, as price increases and interest rate hikes have begun to impact traffic from potential buyers in recent months.

Nationally, the average price among all new single-family homes is up 15% since Mid-Year 2021, and over 40% since April 2020 and the depths of pandemic pricing.

Sarasota, Florida's Lakewood Ranch claimed the number two spot overall, and is the top-selling multi-generational community in the country, with 1,026 sales.

Dallas, Texas's Silverado has earned the third place rank through the first half of the year with 599 sales.

The Houston MSA was the top-performing metropolitan area with 13 communities in the Top-50, representing 3,430 sales, or almost 20% of all sales among ranked MPCs .

The state of Florida represented about 36% of sales among ranked communities, followed closely by Texas at nearly 34%.

RCLCO Principal Karl Pischke notes, "The results of this updated Mid-Year report confirm that supply chain disruptions continue to have an impact on the ability of master-planned communities to meet new home demand, though climbing interest rates and price appreciation have begun to have an impact on that demand, at least in the near-term. However, it is important not to overreact to the slowing of sales seen over the last year, as these are still short-term trends. The long-term future of the for-sale housing industry, as evidenced by favorable demographic tailwinds, is strong. And the future of Master-Planned Communities, particularly in their ability to capture an outsized share of buyer demand during uncertain or difficult economic times, provides another reason for optimism."

About RCLCO

Since 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, public institutions and non-real estate companies seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics platforms and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. With the insights and experience gained over 50 years and thousands of projects – touching over $5B of real estate activity each year – RCLCO brings success to all product types across the United States and around the world. RCLCO is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, and has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Denver, CO, Orlando, FL, and Austin, TX. Learn more at https://www.rclco.com.

