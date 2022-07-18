JIM BEAM® WANTS TO SPONSOR YOUR RECREATIONAL SPORTS TEAM WITH SPIRITS, SWAG AND A COACHING SESSION WITH BASEBALL CHAMPION AND ALL-STAR NICK SWISHER

Three lucky teams across the country most in need of refreshment will receive the ultimate "Rec Refresh" including custom jerseys, celeb pro coaching session and more

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recreational sports leagues are back and in full effect this summer! Whether your team is playing kickball or bowling strikes, Jim Beam is here to give your squad a much-deserved refresh as you reunite to take on the upcoming season.

Jim Beam Rec Refresh (PRNewswire)

Starting today, rec sports teams anywhere in the U.S. can visit JimBeamRecRefresh.com for a shot at winning a Jim Beam Highball Rec Refresh package by verifying their ages, sharing their favorite team memory and explaining why their team needs an upgrade. Whether you play softball, soccer, kickball or even pickleball, any 21+ recreational team that could use some refreshment will have the chance to receive the ultimate upgrade. Submissions will be accepted until July 29, 2022, and three eligible teams will be selected early August.

From post-game Jim Beam Highballs to outfitting the teams with personalized gear for each player, and even bringing in a former professional player to guest coach – this refresh package will be the start to a fantastic season.

Each Rec Refresh package includes:

A $5,000 check to pick up the tab on league fees and new equipment

A virtual coaching session with former professional athlete, baseball champion and all-star Nick Swisher

Personalized swag for each player including a hat and jersey

Coolers to store ingredients to make refreshing Jim Beam Handmade Highball cocktails

Instacart gift cards, valued at $1,000 , for Jim Beam Handmade Highball fixings for post-game gatherings

"As rec teams are safely gathering to play together this summer, the Jim Beam Highball Rec Refresh contest will offer players a fresh start, this summer or whenever they're ready to take the field together," said Sarah Cordova, Jim Beam Senior Brand Manager, North America Marketing. "We all deserve to celebrate being together again with friends who feel like family, whether it's by enjoying a Highball after a big win or feeling fresh with brand new equipment and team uniforms."

Even if teams aren't in need of a refresh, they can still enjoy a refreshing Jim Beam Highball in the hot summer months. The Highball, which is made by mixing chilled Jim Beam Bourbon with ice-cold, highly carbonated ginger ale, is the perfect option for those who are looking for a light and refreshing drink.

To learn more about Jim Beam, visit jimbeam.com or follow @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on Twitter. For more on Rec Refresh, visit JimBeamRecRefresh.com.

About Jim Beam® Bourbon

Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by seven generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's 7th Generation Master Distiller, has stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut and Jim Beam Rye among other offerings.

Jim Beam Logo (PRNewswire)

