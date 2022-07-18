Hydro Systems Adds E-Dos Electronic Injector to Lineup of Solutions for the Farm

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Systems, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), recently expanded its lineup of reliable pump solutions for the farm with the addition of the E-Dos electronic injector.

"E-Dos was created following extensive field testing to ensure maximum product performance," said Matt Denney, Business Development Manager, Hydro Systems. "This product is highly durable, requires minimal maintenance, and provides best-in-class uptime, which reduces the total cost of ownership."

Designed to feature outputs of 2.1 GPH and a maximum pressure of 105 PSI, E-Dos is a quiet and compact electronic injector that creates a high-resolution chemical feed. It avoids the use of squeeze tubes, which may lose effectiveness over time and can be used with highly aggressive chemicals (HACs), like chlorine dioxide, without the risk of premature failure or downtime.

E-Dos can accept and interpret a wide variety of external sensors through a simple plug-in port on the face of the unit. These sensors include pulse and analog water meters, as well as pH and electrical conductivity (EC) sensors that allow the unit to meter dosing based on the changing needs of the environment.

For more information, visit hydrosystemsco.com/product/e-dos/.

About Hydro Systems:

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio and with offices and support teams around the globe, Hydro is a world leader in delivering chemical dispensing and dosing solutions including equipment, software and services. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within commercial cleaning, laundry, warewash, food service, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, animal health, and other industries. Hydro ensures dosing is always accurate, safe and cost effective, helping customers clean with confidence. For more information, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

