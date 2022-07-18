Eyemart Express Kicks Off Seventh Annual Cancer Research Fundraiser in Stores

Optical retailer will donate $5 for every pair of SU2C glasses sold July 18-Aug. 27

DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A whopping 1 in 3 people in the United States will develop cancer during their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. At Eyemart Express, local communities can support Stand Up To Cancer's (SU2C) research efforts by purchasing new glasses. The nonprofit organization aims to make all cancer patients long-term survivors. For every pair of SU2C glasses purchased from July 18 through Aug. 27 at the optical retailer, $5 will be donated to the important cause.

Participating in the fundraiser is easy. Shoppers can visit any Eyemart Express store and have SU2C frames, exclusively made in collaboration with SU2C and Visual Eyes Eyewear, made into prescription glasses or sunglasses. The unisex collection accommodates a variety of personal styles, with an assortment of 22 frames ranging from bold, color-block designs to more traditional looking tortoise and metal frames. Preview the full collection, starting at $69.95, here.

"Cancer impacts so many families and communities," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express CMO. "Our fundraiser is an easy way to honor a loved one and contribute to the life-saving research that Stand Up To Cancer does while keeping your eyes healthy."

Eyemart Express has pledged a $25,000 donation to the organization in honor of its seventh year hosting the in-store fundraiser. Over the years, the retailer has raised more than $689,000 with this dedicated collection for SU2C in partnership with Visual Eyes Eyewear.

Find a local Eyemart Express to shop the exclusive frame collection and support Stand Up To Cancer at eyemartexpress.com/get-glasses. Get more information about Stand Up To Cancer at standuptocancer.org.

Eyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com) is a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear with a focus on affordability and convenience. Eyemart Express ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 236 stores in 42 states. Eyemart Express offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab technicians can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.

