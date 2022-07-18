Amblacks Media announces "AFTER THE GAME - Let's Talk - with Ronnie C. Wright"

LOS ANGELES , July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnie C. Wright and Amblacks Media announced the first show that will reach fans devices everywhere is "AFTER THE GAME - Let's Talk - with Ronnie C. Wright," on The Boat sports podcasting network.

AFTER THE GAME Let’s Talk with Ronnie C. Wright (PRNewswire)

Sports fans can stay up-to-date with their favorite major stars on this talk show project from Amblacks Media, September 2022.

AFTER THE GAME - Let's Talk with Ronnie C. Wright will feature in-depth interviews with guests who Wright finds fascinating.

"The show is focused on 'ABC' – A Big Conversation with a single guest," Wight said. "The close conversations take place, inside and outside of the studio."

Wright is allowed to explore and express his curiosity in each episode with A-list guest; and, concluded, "George Plimpton would be proud."

