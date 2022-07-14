Nanoscope Therapeutics Receives Spotlight in Breakthrough Technologies Award at OIS Retina Innovation Summit

DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that the Company was chosen for Breakthrough Technologies Award at OIS Retina Innovation Summit in New York. The award is granted to a single company that demonstrates groundbreaking technological innovation, selected by Medical and Industry Peers.

At the OIS Retina Innovation Summit's Spotlight on Breakthrough Technologies session, Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Nanoscope, gave a presentation on the Company's Platform technologies on Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) and non-viral laser gene delivery. He also shared progress on U.S. clinical trials of MCO-010 for retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease.

"Amongst the many dedicated industry leaders in the retina space who attended the OIS Retina Innovation Summit, it is an honor for us to be recognized by OIS," said Nanoscope's Co-Founder and CEO, Sulagna Bhattacharya. "We are not only encouraged by the progress we are making in advancing our MCO gene therapy platform, but also by the recognition from our industry of our efforts to improve the standard of care for patients suffering from retinal degenerative diseases."

Results from Nanoscope's Phase 2b RESTORE trial for retinitis pigmentosa, its most advanced clinical program, along with six-month data from the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial for Stargardt disease, are expected in Q1 2023.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top line data expected Q1 2023. The company has also initiated a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

