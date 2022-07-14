Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Hydrogen Transport and Delivery Technology Will Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 20% Through 2031

Market drivers include hydrogen's decarbonization potential, increasing demand for green hydrogen, and the international hydrogen trade





BOULDER, Colo., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores the market potential for hydrogen transport and delivery technologies. It covers the mediums for transporting hydrogen, including via pipeline, via ship, and via road.

With the estimated global demand for all forms of hydrogen expected to increase two-fold by 2030 and approximately five-fold by 2050 over 2020 demand, the infrastructure for its generation, transport, distribution, and storage must also scale. Integral to this growth is low-cost production of low carbon hydrogen, which requires inexpensive renewable energy resources or access to carbon capture and storage infrastructure. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the global market for hydrogen transportation development is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%, from an estimated 4.5 Mt H2 in 2022 to 22.8 Mt H2 by 2031.

"A hydrogen transportation infrastructure is required to ensure that hydrogen produced in one region can be delivered to a demand site in another, and is imperative for facilitating global trade," says Shantanu Chakraborty, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "The decision whether to opt for pipelines or ships, or both, will be contingent upon the distance between the two countries participating in the trade, and the amount of hydrogen to be transported."

Governing the selection of the hydrogen transport medium are factors such as the quantity of hydrogen to be supplied, the presence of an existing infrastructure, and the cost-effectiveness of the transportation technology. The need to expand the hydrogen transportation infrastructure is buttressed by hydrogen's decarbonization potential, the increasing demand for green hydrogen, the possibility of reusing existing infrastructure or networks, and the growth in international hydrogen trade, according to the report.

The report, Hydrogen Transport and Delivery, analyzes the market potential for hydrogen transport and delivery technologies. It describes the status of the emerging hydrogen economy and the potential growth of its infrastructure. The report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and includes a 10-year outlook through 2031. It also provides insights on market drivers and barriers and technology trends in the hydrogen transport and delivery technologies market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

