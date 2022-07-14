Concord Health Partners Expands Senior Team, Adds Healthcare Investment Veterans Erik Larsen and Derek Schmidt

Opens Nashville, Tennessee Office

SUMMIT, N.J., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Health Partners ("Concord" or the "Firm"), a healthcare focused investment firm, today announced that Erik Larsen and Derek Schmidt have joined the firm as Managing Directors. The Firm also announced the opening of a Nashville, Tennessee office.

Larsen joins Concord from HCA Healthcare, Inc., where he was most recently Vice President of the Special Assets Group. As Managing Director, Larsen will leverage his more than 20 years of experience in healthcare investing, investment banking and corporate development to help source new opportunities and enhance the firm's investment strategy and execution. He will report to James Olsen, Founder and Managing Partner of Concord, and be located in the Firm's new Nashville office.

Schmidt was most recently the Director of Private Equity for Marquette Associates, where he directed private equity and venture capital program construction, including manager selection, co-investment and secondary deployment. At Concord, he will lead the firm's capital formation efforts and focus on Concord's investor relations, single asset funds and the buildout of potential new strategies. He will report to Olsen and be located in Nashville.

"Our mission at Concord is to build a broad healthcare investment platform that allows us to extend our reach and take advantage of a broader universe of opportunities that create meaningful value for our investors and portfolio companies. These exciting team additions and the opening of our Nashville office help achieve that goal," said Olsen. "Adding Erik and Derek's experience further institutionalizes our team, and I look forward to working closely with them both to continue strengthening our investment process and working with our strategic LPs to accelerate growth at our portfolio companies."

"Concord's strategy, expertise and unique LP base have quickly proven to be differentiators in the healthcare investing space," said Larsen. "I am excited about the opportunity to strategically build the team and expand my network in Nashville to help Concord continue to identify and grow innovative businesses and solutions that improve quality of care, reduce cost, and enhance access to care."

"I have known the team at Concord for a number of years in my role underwriting investor commitments, and I am eager to join the team at such an exciting time for the firm and for healthcare investing more broadly," said Schmidt. "I look forward to partnering and engaging with the firm's advisors and strategic LPs to proactively identify new opportunities and avenues to drive value across the care continuum."

Schmidt and Larsen join Brian Gragnolati , who currently serves as President and CEO of Atlantic Health System and is former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American Hospital Association, as recent additions to the Concord team. As announced on July 11 , Gragnolati joined the firm as Executive Partner, where he will source new investment opportunities, support management teams and accelerate the growth of Concord portfolio companies through commercial introductions across the Concord network of strategic relationships.

"Nashville has become a true hub of healthcare innovation and talent," Olsen added. "Establishing a presence there will allow us to better identify, diligence and execute while we continue our growth and evolution as a firm. We look forward to benefitting from having both Erik and Derek on the ground there to help us build our team and capabilities in the market."

About Erik Larsen

Larsen has over 20 years of experience in healthcare investing, investment banking and corporate development. Prior to joining Concord, Mr. Larsen served as Vice President, Corporate Development for the Special Assets Group at HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA), one of the leading healthcare providers in the US, operating 186 hospitals and ~2,000 sites of care across the United States and United Kingdom. At HCA Healthcare, Mr. Larsen led the Special Assets Group, including leadership of the Company's corporate venture group (dba Health Insight Capital) from 2017 to 2022. Prior to joining HCA Healthcare in 2011, Mr. Larsen was a Director of Development at Renal Advantage, a private-equity backed outpatient dialysis provider and an investment banking professional at Morgan Joseph & Co and VelocityHealth Capital, Inc. Mr. Larsen received a B.A. from Wake Forest University, and an MBA from Wake Forest University, Babcock Graduate School of Management.

About Derek Schmidt

Schmidt has more than 19 years of experience in investments across both the public and private markets, with over 9 years of dedicated healthcare investment experience. Prior to joining Concord, he served as the Director of Private Equity and as a Senior Research Analyst, for Marquette Associates, where he directed private equity and venture capital program construction, including manager selection, co-investment and secondary deployment. He was also Chair of the alternative investment committee and a member of the OCIO committee. He was responsible for investment manager due diligence and investment performance across all private equity and venture capital programs. Prior to Marquette Associates, Schmidt worked as an Equity Analyst at Piper Jaffray and a Global Associate at William Blair, with a focus on investing across the healthcare sector. He previously worked within private markets at Huron Consulting in their transaction advisory group, where he assisted both for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare systems with their healthcare service and facility acquisitions. Schmidt holds a B.S.B.A. in business finance from The Ohio State University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago as well as a CAIA charterholder and member of the CAIA Association®. He currently serves on the board of the Center Foundation for Anixter Center and sits on both the Investment Committee and Finance Committee for Anixter Center.

About Concord Health Partners

Concord Health Partners ("Concord") is a healthcare focused investment firm with a strategic model that optimizes the alignment of interests between investors and portfolio companies. Concord is primarily focused on investing in healthcare companies that have the potential to enhance the value of care through products, services, technologies and solutions that lower costs, improve quality and expand access to care. The firm has offices strategically located in Summit, New Jersey and Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.concordhp.com.

Media Contacts

ASC Advisors

Steve Bruce / Taylor Ingraham

sbruce@ascadvisors.com / tingraham@ascadvisors.com

203.992.1230

View original content:

SOURCE Concord Health Partners