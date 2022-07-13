SkillSurvey Debuts New Demographics Insights, Empowering Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives

SkillSurvey Post-Hire™ will help organizations view new hire and employee feedback through the lens of demographic subgroups to support their DEIB programs

MALVERN, Pa., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillSurvey, the leading provider of cloud-based reference-checking and employee feedback software, announced that it will now provide employers with greater insight into the individual experiences of the diverse demographics that make up the workplace through new Demographics Insights available in SkillSurvey Post-Hire™.

Organizations that enable 'Demographics' within their Company Settings in SkillSurvey Post-Hire are now able to collect and then organize feedback data gathered from employees and supervisors based on the various demographic values they choose, including:

Age

Generation

Race/Ethnicity

Gender

Disability Status

Veteran Status

"These enhanced insights will provide talent managers with a clearer view of perceptions and challenges facing specific demographics within their organization -- enabling them to create more positive and equitable experiences for their employees," said Ray Bixler, President and CEO of SkillSurvey, Inc. "Workplace diversity is a more important consideration for managers than ever before, and the implementation of demographic data into the SkillSurvey Post-Hire solution effectively amplifies everyone's voices to build a more inclusive workplace where everyone feels they belong."

The modern workplace is evolving and becoming more diverse. According to U.S. Census data, the newest generation entering the workforce, Generation Z, is the most diverse yet with 48% identifying as a member of a racial or ethnic group. Research has shown many benefits of having a diverse workforce including increased profits and better retention. Forty percent of employees said they would consider leaving if they couldn't trust their company to fulfill its DEI commitments according 1,543 workers to a survey conducted by Deloitte Insights.

SkillSurvey Post-Hire is an all-in-one software solution that utilizes automated surveys developed by I/O psychologists to gain valuable insight into all stages of the employee lifecycle. Through data gathered via candid feedback and confidential data collection, managers are able to uncover new areas of opportunity and identify potential risks, reducing employee turnover and building a better organization along the way. SkillSurvey Post-Hire brings the recruiting, onboarding, engagement, and exit surveys and data all into one comprehensive platform, giving you everything you need to support more positive experiences at every stage of the employee experience. Learn more about SkillSurvey Post-Hire Demographics Insights in this video.

