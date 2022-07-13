PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital First in LA to Use Next-Generation Evolut™ FX TAVR System

Evolut FX TAVR System Used to Treat Patient with Symptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital is the first hospital in Los Angeles to treat patients with the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) System, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement for the treatment of symptomatic severe aortic stenosis (ssAS). The first patient was treated on June 29, 2022.

Severe aortic stenosis occurs when the aortic valve leaflets become stiff and thickened and have difficulty opening and closing, making the heart work harder to pump blood to the rest of the body. Severe aortic stenosis often reduces a patient's quality of life and limits their daily activities. If left untreated, patients with ssAS can die from heart failure in as little as two years. Severe aortic stenosis affects approximately 300,000 people worldwide, of which 100,000 reside in the U.S.

"This marks a significant improvement in the Evolut family of valves allowing treatment of a more complex subset of patients," says Steven Burstein MD, PIH Health director of interventional cardiology.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, providing physicians at PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital another option to treat the growing symptomatic severe aortic stenosis (ssAS) patient population. Patients with ssAS should discuss TAVR with their PIH Health doctor to evaluate if the procedure is right for them.

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3.7 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 35 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is recognized by Watson Health as one of the nation's Top Hospitals, and College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. PIH Health is also certified as a Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

