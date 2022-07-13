NICKELODEON AND MATTEL UNVEIL VOICE CAST OF ALL-NEW ANIMATED SERIES MONSTER HIGH

Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Courtney Lin, Iris Menas, Tony Revolori, Kausar Mohammed, Valeria Rodriguez, Alexa Kahn, Alexander Polinsky, and Debra Wilson Star as the Series' Iconic Fashionable Monsters

First-Look Images of Monster High Revealed, Series to Debut Globally Fall 2022

BURBANK, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon and Mattel today announced the lineup of actors lending their voices to the fashionable monsters featured in the upcoming original animated series Monster High. The all-new series (26 episodes) follows the teenage children of famous monsters including Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Deuce Gorgon as they discover who they are, embrace their differences, and learn to be fierce and fearless at the one place they all belong: Monster High. Monster High is set to debut globally this fall on Nickelodeon. The animated comedy-adventure series accompanies the upcoming live-action movie-musical Monster High: The Movie in re-launching the globally loved and iconic Monster High franchise.

The voice cast bringing the Monster High characters to life are:

Gabrielle Nevaeh Green ( That Girl Lay Lay ) as Clawdeen Wolf – Half-human and half-werewolf, Clawdeen is thrilled to join Monster High, despite the challenge of being a half-monster in a school of full-monster students.





Courtney Lin ( Crash: The Animated Series ) as Draculaura – The daughter of Dracula, vampire Draculaura seems like the perfect dictionary definition of a monster. But she hides a deep desire to become a witch, which is strictly forbidden in the monster world.





Iris Menas ( West Side Story ) as Frankie Stein – Brought to life just 15 days ago by their scientist parents, Frankie is figuring out who they are and who they want to be.





Tony Revolori ( Spider-Man: No Way Home ) as Deuce Gorgon – The son of Medusa and Lyra, Deuce is often influenced by the snakes that live on his head and get him into trouble.





Kausar Mohammed ( Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous ) as Cleo De Nile – Cleo is a mummy monster who knows she is destined for greatness--if only everyone else would just admit it and get out of her way.





Valeria Rodriguez ( To Your Eternity ) as Lagoona Blue – Having grown up in an ancient underwater Mayan Castillo with her ocean nymph mother and sea monster father, sweet yet ferocious Lagoona doesn't know much about life on land.





Alexa Kahn ( Madagascar : A Little Wild ) as Toralei Stripe – hailing from an elite monster family, Toralei is a werecat and the "bad girl" at Monster High. Old fashioned and brave, Toralei is committed to her cause of preserving monster society.





Alexander Polinsky ( Blaze and the Monster Machines ) as Heath Burns – Temperamental and passionate as the son of Hades would be, Heath is quite literally a hot head who can get worked up over anything and is prone to fiery outbursts.





Debra Wilson ( Baby Shark's Big Show! ) as Headmistress Bloodgood – The headless overseer of the school, Headmistress Bloodgood has a proclivity for wandering around at night to keep an eye on the students.

In addition to the animated series, a live-action television movie musical based on the iconic franchise is slated to premiere Thursday, Oct. 6 on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Both projects join other Mattel Television content in production, including series and specials based on Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, Polly Pocket, Pictionary and Fireman Sam, to name a few. Mattel first introduced Monster High in 2010, and it quickly became one of the most successful and beloved kids' properties of all time. The franchise seeks to foster a more accepting world where everyone is proud to be their authentic self, which is more relevant now than ever before. Today, Monster High is back with a reimagined set of fangtastic characters, inspired by the original ghouls for a new generation that embraces what makes them unique and rallies people everywhere to express themselves.

Shea Fontana (Polly Pocket) serves as showrunner and co-executive producer of Monster High, with Nick Filippi (Big Hero 6: The Series) as supervising producer. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation and Nikki Price, Director of Franchise Animation, and for Mattel by Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and GM of Mattel Television, and Christopher Keenan, Senior Vice President of Content Development.

