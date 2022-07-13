Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™ Recognized By IRI’s 2021 New Product Pacesetters™ Report

GARDENA, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissin Foods , the creator of instant ramen, is proud to announce that Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™ has been recognized on IRI's 2021 New Product Pacesetters Report. Highlighting the top new product launches across the food, beverage and non-food categories, this honor is a testament to Nissin Foods' passion for innovation and commitment to introducing products that meet the needs of today's consumers.

IRI®, the global technology leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, published their 27th annual Pacesetters report revealing the top new product launches across food and beverage and nonfood sectors. This year, innovation thrived among manufacturers as consumers were eager to explore new and unique flavor experiences, which drove Cup Noodles Stir Fry to rank within the top 30 new food and beverage products.

Cup Noodles Stir Fry launched in 2019 and exceeded $29.6M in sales in its first year. A global leader in the instant noodle category, Cup Noodles Stir Fry is the first soupless product for the popular brand, combining modern innovation with timeless Asian-inspired recipes. Crafted with high-quality vegetables and ingredients, Cup Noodles Stir Fry is available in five delicious flavors, including Korean BBQ, Teriyaki Beef, Vegetarian Sweet Chili, Hot Garlic Chicken and Teriyaki Chicken.

"We are extremely proud that Cup Noodles Stir Fry achieved a notable ranking on this year's Pacesetters list, a first for Nissin Foods," said Mike Price, CEO and President of Nissin Foods USA. "Our team's ability to identify key trends across the consumer market and provide a strategic focus on premium, game-changing products allows us to achieve this success and remain at the helm of the instant noodle market."

Nissin Foods was founded by Momofuku Ando with the mission to feed the world with accessible and affordable products. Since then, Nissin Foods has grown to become a competitive leader with a strong share of the instant ramen market, with brands that include Cup Noodles, Top Ramen®, Cup Noodles Stir Fry, Hot & Spicy™ Fire Wok, and RAOH®.

To learn more about Nissin Foods or its other iconic noodle brands and products, visit NissinFoods.com .

About Nissin Foods

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1970, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, Cup Noodles was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare and serve noodles all in one. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™, Hot & Spicy Fire Wok, and RAOH®. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality.

